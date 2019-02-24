QBE Insurance : Swings Back to Annual Profit

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--QBE Insurance Group logged a sharp rebound to an annual profit after being stung by record natural-disaster claim costs late the previous year and following the sale of string of operations.

The recovery was further helped by strong momentum on premium rates over 2018, though was partially offset by lower-than-expected investment returns with heightened market volatility, particularly in the final quarter of last year, the Australian insurer said Monday.

QBE moved to a net profit of US$390 million for 2018 from a US$1.25 billion loss the year before after absorbing the cost of disasters that included Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the Californian wildfires that year.

With the decline in disaster costs, QBE recorded an underwriting profit of US$480 million compared with a loss in 2017 of US$507 million, though net investment and other income declined to US$547 million from US$758 million.

The Sydney-based company, one of the world's biggest general insurance and reinsurance companies with operations in more than 30 countries, said that reflecting a strong recovery in its balance sheet it would pay a second-half dividend of 28 Australian cents (US$0.20) a share against a year-ago payout of 4 cents. When combined with A$333 million in shares purchased through a buyback program, it brought shareholder returns in 2018 to just over A$1 billion.

In December, the insurer said it was targeting more than US$100 million in cost savings and adopting a more conventional reinsurance structure after completing a restructuring of its portfolio and sale of operations in Puerto Rico, Indonesia and the Philippines. A year ago, it entered into agreements with Zurich Insurance Group to sell its operations in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico for US$409 million.

Under Pat Regan, who took over as chief executive at the start of last year, the insurer exited countries and portfolios where it lacked scale or where returns were low, including operations in nine countries covering its entire Latin American business, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. It also exited loss-making portfolios including North American personal lines, as part of a disposal program that generated about US$550 million.

Over the last year, the gross written premium of QBE's North American division improved 3% to US$4.71 billion and net earned premium was up about 1% to US$3.57 billion. The gross written premium in Australia and New Zealand was down 1% to US$3.99 billion, while for its European operations it increased about 8% to US$4.36 billion.

