QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(QBE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
11.48 AUD   +0.35%
04:37pQBE INSURANCE : Swings Back to Annual Profit
DJ
2018QBE INSURANCE : Targets Cost Savings After Streamlining Portfolio
DJ
2018Lloyd's of London COO Shirine Khoury-Haq to leave
RE
QBE Insurance : Swings Back to Annual Profit

0
02/24/2019 | 04:37pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--QBE Insurance Group logged a sharp rebound to an annual profit after being stung by record natural-disaster claim costs late the previous year and following the sale of string of operations.

The recovery was further helped by strong momentum on premium rates over 2018, though was partially offset by lower-than-expected investment returns with heightened market volatility, particularly in the final quarter of last year, the Australian insurer said Monday.

QBE moved to a net profit of US$390 million for 2018 from a US$1.25 billion loss the year before after absorbing the cost of disasters that included Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the Californian wildfires that year.

With the decline in disaster costs, QBE recorded an underwriting profit of US$480 million compared with a loss in 2017 of US$507 million, though net investment and other income declined to US$547 million from US$758 million.

The Sydney-based company, one of the world's biggest general insurance and reinsurance companies with operations in more than 30 countries, said that reflecting a strong recovery in its balance sheet it would pay a second-half dividend of 28 Australian cents (US$0.20) a share against a year-ago payout of 4 cents. When combined with A$333 million in shares purchased through a buyback program, it brought shareholder returns in 2018 to just over A$1 billion.

In December, the insurer said it was targeting more than US$100 million in cost savings and adopting a more conventional reinsurance structure after completing a restructuring of its portfolio and sale of operations in Puerto Rico, Indonesia and the Philippines. A year ago, it entered into agreements with Zurich Insurance Group to sell its operations in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico for US$409 million.

Under Pat Regan, who took over as chief executive at the start of last year, the insurer exited countries and portfolios where it lacked scale or where returns were low, including operations in nine countries covering its entire Latin American business, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. It also exited loss-making portfolios including North American personal lines, as part of a disposal program that generated about US$550 million.

Over the last year, the gross written premium of QBE's North American division improved 3% to US$4.71 billion and net earned premium was up about 1% to US$3.57 billion. The gross written premium in Australia and New Zealand was down 1% to US$3.99 billion, while for its European operations it increased about 8% to US$4.36 billion.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD 0.35% 11.48 End-of-day quote.13.66%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 0.28% 326.3 Delayed Quote.11.33%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 482 M
EBIT 2018 908 M
Net income 2018 579 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,47%
P/E ratio 2018 17,64
P/E ratio 2019 13,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 10 818 M
Chart QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
QBE Insurance Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,85 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Charles Regan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Marston Becker Independent Chairman
David McMillan Chief Operating Officer
Inder Singh Group Chief Financial Officer
Matt Mansour Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD13.66%10 818
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY0.70%496 573
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.24%35 779
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.41%34 509
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.22%31 394
SAMPO9.42%26 298
