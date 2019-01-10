QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced today that its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 earnings results will be released after the market closes on January 24, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast the next day, January 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. central time to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join.

Teleconference:

Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through February 8, 2019. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10127800.

Webcast:

A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005. In 2018, the Company acquired the Bates Companies, a wealth management firm. Quad City Bank & Trust Company also provides correspondent banking services. In addition, Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company enhanced its presence in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with the acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust Company in October 2017, which merged with Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust in December 2017. In July 2018, QCR Holdings completed a merger with Springfield Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of SFC Bank of Springfield, Missouri. With the addition of SFC Bank, QCR Holdings has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of September 30, 2018, QCR Holdings had approximately $4.8 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in loans and $3.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit our website at www.qcrh.com .

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple

Executive Vice President

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

(309) 743-7745

tgipple@qcrh.com

Christopher J. Lindell

Executive Vice President

Corporate Communications

(319) 743-7006

clindell@qcrh.com