QEP Resources : Announces Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (the 'Company') announced today that members of the Company's senior management will participate in Enercom's The Oil & Gas Conference on Monday, August 20, 2018, at 4:45 p.m. ET (2:45 p.m. MT). A link to the webcast will be available at www.qepres.com. Attendees should log in to the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation's start time.



QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily Texas and Louisiana). For more information, visit QEP Resources' website at: www.qepres.com.

