Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  QEP Resources Inc    QEP

QEP RESOURCES INC (QEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

QEP Resources : Announces Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (the 'Company') announced today that members of the Company's senior management will participate in Enercom's The Oil & Gas Conference on Monday, August 20, 2018, at 4:45 p.m. ET (2:45 p.m. MT). A link to the webcast will be available at www.qepres.com. Attendees should log in to the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation's start time.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily Texas and Louisiana). For more information, visit QEP Resources' website at: www.qepres.com.

Contact

William I. Kent, IRC
Director, Investor Relations
303-405-6665

QEP Resources, Inc.

Disclaimer

QEP Resources Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 16:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QEP RESOURCES INC
06:11pQEP RESOURCES : Announces Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference
PU
06:01pQEP Resources Announces Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
07/25QEP RESOURCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/25QEP RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
07/25QEP Resources Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results and..
GL
07/12QEP RESOURCES : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results ..
AQ
07/11QEP RESOURCES : Enters Agreement to Sell Uinta Basin Assets
AQ
07/10QEP RESOURCES : Announces Agreement to Sell Uinta Basin Assets for $155 Million
AQ
06/28Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on QEP Resources and Three Additional Basic M..
AC
05/17QEP RESOURCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of M..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26QEP Resources (QEP) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26QEP Resources, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (07/26/2018) 
07/25QEP Resources -5% as Williston Basin bids came in below expectations 
07/25QEP Resources beats by $0.18, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 855 M
EBIT 2018 73,3 M
Net income 2018 -426 M
Debt 2018 2 586 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 493,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 2 185 M
Chart QEP RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
QEP Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QEP RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles B. Stanley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Doleshek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jamie C. Cutler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Phillips S. Baker Independent Director
Myles W. Scoggins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QEP RESOURCES INC-2.61%2 306
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.49%261 519
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.85%204 268
TOTAL13.71%157 348
EQUINOR20.43%83 796
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.85%71 241
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.