QEP Resources : Q2 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

This presentation includes forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward‐looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "will" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections, which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward‐looking statements include statements regarding: free cash flow generation; our strong balance sheet and liquidity; creation of long-term shareholder value; expectations regarding utilization of multi-well pads in 2020; expectations regarding drilling, completion and development in the Permian and Williston Basins; updated 2020 guidance and the underlying assumptions; our [2021] economic breakeven point per barrel in the Permian; expected rate of return based on commodity price levels; expected refrac candidates in the Williston Basin; and estimated 2021 capital budget and production and certain assumptions related thereto.
Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward‐looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the length and severity of the recent outbreak of COVID- 19 and its impact on QEP's business; changes in oil, gas and NGL prices; liquidity constraints, including those resulting from the cost or unavailability of financing due to debt and equity capital and credit market conditions, changes in QEP's credit rating, QEP's compliance with loan covenants, the increasing credit pressure on QEP's industry or demands for cash collateral by counterparties to derivative and other contracts; market conditions; global geopolitical and macroeconomic factors; the activities of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing countries such as Russia; general economic conditions, including interest rates; changes in local, regional, national and global demand for natural oil, gas and NGL; impact of new laws and regulations, including the use of hydraulic fracture stimulation; impact of U.S. dollar exchange rates on oil, gas and NGL prices; elimination of federal income tax deductions for oil and gas exploration and development; guidance for implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; actual proceeds from asset sales; actions of Elliott Management Corporation or other activist shareholders; tariffs on products QEP uses in its operations or on the products QEP sells; drilling results; shortages of oilfield equipment, services and personnel; the availability of storage and refining capacity; operating risks such as unexpected drilling conditions; transportation constraints, including gas and crude oil pipeline takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin; weather conditions; changes in maintenance, service and construction costs; permitting delays; outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings; inadequate supplies of water and/or lack of water disposal sources; credit worthiness of counterparties to agreements; and the other risks discussed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Risk Factors section of QEP's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the Company's quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC subsequent to the Annual Report on Form 10-K. QEP undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or update the forward‐looking statements in this presentation, in other documents, or on its website to reflect future events or circumstances. All such statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The SEC requires oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or through reliable technology to be economically and legally producible at specific prices and existing economic and operating conditions. The SEC permits optional disclosure of probable and possible reserves calculated in accordance with SEC guidelines; however, QEP has made no such disclosures in its filings with the SEC. "EURs" or "estimated ultimate recoveries" refer to QEP's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially recovered and are not proved, probable or possible reserves within the meaning of the rules of the SEC. Probable and possible reserves and EURs are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved reserves and, accordingly, are subject to substantially more risks of actually being realized. Actual quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL that may be ultimately recovered from QEP's interests may differ substantially from the estimates contained in this presentation. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of QEP's drilling program; the availability of capital; oil, gas and NGL prices; drilling and production costs; availability of drilling services and equipment; drilling results; geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates; lease expirations; actions of lessors and surface owners; transportation constraints, including gas and crude oil pipeline takeaway capacity; changes in local, regional, national and global demand for natural gas, oil and NGL; changes in, adoption of and compliance with laws and regulations; regulatory approvals; and other factors. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosures and risk factors about QEP's reserves in the Form 10-K.
QEP refers to Free Cash Flow, a non‐GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful tool to assess QEP's operating results. For a definition of this term and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the recent earnings press release and SEC filings at the Company's website at www.qepres.com under "Investor Relations."
2
QEP's World Class Assets
Williston Basin
7,973 Mboe
Net Acres: 94,610
2Q20 Production: 2,515.0 Mboe
Q2 2020 Total Production (1)
68% Oil
QEP Production Mix
15% NGL
Permian Basin
2Q20
17% Gas
Permian Basin Williston Basin
Net Acres: 49,054
2Q20 Production Mix
2Q20 Production: 5,453.2 Mboe
145,837
Total Net Acres (2)
Oil
NGL
Gas
(1)
Includes Other Northern and Other Southern production of 4.7 Mboe.
3
(2)
Includes Other Northern and Other Southern acreage of 2,173 net acres.
A Leading North American Independent E&P Company
World Class
•
Focused asset footprint
•
High-quality, contiguous acreage
Assets
•
382.3 MMboe of proved reserves(1)
Differentiated
•
Efficient, low-cost pad development
Well
• Peer leading D&C costs
Development
•
Capital program discipline & flexibility
Creating
• Free cash flow generation
Shareholder
•
Strong balance sheet & liquidity
Value
•
Reducing outstanding debt levels
Well positioned to develop
its portfolio of low-cost,
high-quality resource plays while creating long-term shareholder value
(1) As of December 31, 2019.
4
Committed to Environmental, Social & Governance Performance
We strive to minimize our impact to the environment where we operate, and we focus on the protection of the
health, safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, families, friends and neighbors.
Water
Air
QEP recognizes water is a valuable resource. We have pioneered water
QEP is committed to minimizing its impact on air quality, while
conservation practices in our operating areas, utilizing the latest
continuing to meet the energy demands of our nation. We report
technology and following industry best practices for the responsible use
emissions through the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program and air
and protection of water sources. From 2017 through 2019, we recycled
emissions from production activities are carefully monitored, managed,
over 1.1 billion gallons of flow-back and produced water through our
and reported so they remain within prescribed state and federal limits.
company owned water recycling facilities, which have the capacity to
recycle between 180,000 and 200,000 barrels of water per day.
Land
Spill Prevention
QEP has a history of utilizing multi-well pads dating back to 2003,
QEP recognizes that prevention of spills is vital to protection of water,
creating significant reductions in our surface footprint. 100% of our wells
land resources and wildlife. We design, construct, and operate our
will be drilled on multi-well pads in 2020. We are also a pioneer in
facilities in a manner that reduces the potential for spills, and we have
horizontal hydraulic re-fracturing, which allows us to increase production
procedures in place to quickly respond in order to minimize impacts to
from existing wells by utilizing the existing wellbore, pad and production
the environment from releases or spills that may occur.
facility without causing additional surface disturbance.
Governance Highlights
•
ISS Corporate Governance Score is 1 (highest score possible)
•
Recent Board refreshment with less than five year tenure for over half the Board
•
Two female directors with leadership positions (Independent Chair of
•
Increased oversight of ESG matters by the Board through the Governance and
the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee)
Social Responsibility Committee
5
Second Quarter Results Driven by Strong Execution
Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $72.5 million and reported a $184.4 million Net Loss for the second quarter 2020
$95.3MM
Free Cash Flow (1)
$157.3 MM
$36.6 MM
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
Capital Expenditures (accrued)
5,458.5 Mbbl
$3.62 per Boe
$26.3 MM
Oil Production
Lease Operating Expense
G&A (3)
(1)
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. See slide 26 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See slide 25 for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.
6
(3)
Includes share-based compensation and deferred compensation expense of $8.2 MM. See slide 24 for additional detail.
Updated 2020 Business Plan
In response to the continued market volatility, QEP has adjusted activity across its operations to improve cash flow and preserve liquidity
Updated
2020
Plan
Permian Basin (1)
Plan to increase rig count from one to two rigs in September
Plan to resume completion operations in November
Williston Basin
All operated development activity completed for the year
Expected
2020
Outcomes
Capital spend of $360 million
Produce 19.3 million barrels of oil
Generate more than $150 million of Free Cash Flow(2) at strip prices
Permian LOE of $3.48/Boe, a 16% decrease compared with 2019
G&A expense of $87.5 million, a 44% decrease compared with 2019
(1) Current plans to increase and resume activity based upon the recent improvement in commodity prices.
(2) Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. See slide 26 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow.
7
Updated 2020 Guidance
Original 2020 Guidance (1)
Updated 2020 Guidance
Oil & Condensate Production (MMbbl)
21.35
- 22.45
19.0
- 19.5
Gas Production (Bcf)
31.0
- 34.0
30.0
- 33.0
NGL Production (MMbbl)
5.0
- 5.6
4.1
- 4.6
Total oil equivalent production (MMboe)
31.5
- 33.7
28.1
- 29.6
Lease operating expense (per Boe)
$5.20
- $5.80
$5.00
- $5.30
Adjusted Transportation and Processing Costs (per Boe) (2)
$3.30
- $3.60
$3.60
- $3.90
Depletion, depreciation and amortization (per Boe)
$17.75
- $18.75
$17.75
- $18.75
Production and property taxes (% of field-level revenue)
7.5%
8.5%
(in millions)
G&A expense (3)
$85.0 -$95.0
$85.0 -$90.0
Capital investment (excluding property acquisitions)
Drilling, Completion and Equip (4)
$520.0
- $565.0
$325.0
- $360.0
Midstream Infrastructure (5)
$20.0
- $25.0
$12.0
- $15.0
Corporate
$5.0
$3.0
- $5.0
Total Capital Investment (excluding property acquisitions)
$545.0
- $595.0
$340.0
- $380.0
Wells put on production (net)
69
44
Refracs put on production (net)
8
5
As of July 29, 2020 - QEP's updated 2020 guidance assumes: (i) a WTI NYMEX oil price of $40 per barrel and a natural gas price of $2.00 per MMBtu at Henry Hub, both adjusted for applicable commodity and location differentials, (ii) that QEP
will elect to reject ethane from its produced gas in the Permian Basin where processing economics support it, and (iii) no property acquisitions or divestitures, other than those already disclosed.
(1)
Original guidance as of February 26, 2020.
(2)
Adjusted Transportation and Processing Costs (per Boe) is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures in our press release dated July 29, 2020.
(3)
The mid-point of G&A expense includes approximately $12.0 million of expenses related to cash and non-cashshare-based compensation and our deferred compensation plan mark-to-market. Because our cash share-based
compensation and our deferred compensation plan liabilities fluctuate with stock price changes, the amount of actual expense may vary from the forecasted amount.
(4)
Drilling, Completion and Equipment includes approximately $30.0 million of non-operated well costs.
8
(5)
Includes capital expenditures in the Permian Basin associated with (i) water sourcing, gathering, recycling and disposal and (ii) crude oil and natural gas gathering system.
2020 Capital & Production Guidance
Capital Program
Reduced capital program in response to market conditions
Plan to resume completion activity in the Permian in 4Q20
Only non-op spending remaining in the Williston in 2020
Capital
$200
$180
$160
millions
$140
$120
$ in
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20 $0
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20F
4Q20F
Permian
Williston
Production
Peaked in 2Q20 as plan was adjusted in response to market conditions
Exit Rate expected to be approximately 45 MBopd
Oil Production
6,000
4,000
MBbls
2,000
0
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20F
4Q20F
Permian
Williston
9
Permian Basin - University 0312E/W
0312W
0312E
½ mile
½ mile
-- Middle Spraberry
-- Lower Spraberry
-- Jo Mill
-- Spraberry Shale A
-- Spraberry Shale B
-- Spraberry Shale C
-- Dean
-- Wolfcamp A
-- Wolfcamp B
UL 0312 Production Performance
35,000
(BOPD)
30,000
25,000
Oil Rate
20,000
15,000
10kNorm
5,000
10,000
0
MS
LS
SB
SC
WA
0312 Budget TC
Performance Observations
Wolfcamp A and Spraberry Shale C-bench wells outperforming expectations
Spraberry Shale B-bench & Lower Spraberry wells performing as expected
Middle Spraberry wells outperforming after initial cleanup
Deployed continuous tank development resulting in supercharge conditions with positive impacts on frac network complexity and initial production
UL 0312 Cumulative Production Performance
(MBO)
3,500
3,000
Oil
2,500
Cum
2,000
Norm
1,500
10k
1,000
DSU
500
0
0312 Total
0312 Budget TC
10
DSU 0312 Outperforming Average Peer Production
Peer Comparison- Middle Spraberry, Lower Spraberry, Spraberry Shale and Dean/Wolfcamp A
10,000' Norm Oil Production
1,500
150,000
1,250
125,000
1,000
100,000
750
75,000
500
50,000
250
25,000
0
0
0
30
60
90
120
Days
0312 Prod
Peer Avg
0312 Cum
Peer Avg Cum
Cum 10,000' Norm Oil Production
Well Count
QEP - UL 0312
25
Peer Average
755
(1) Peer data from IHS, All Martin/Andrews County wells POP'd 2018 and later.
11
Permian Basin - University 1125E
1125E
½ mile
-- Middle Spraberry
-- Lower Spraberry
-- Jo Mill
-- Spraberry Shale A
-- Spraberry Shale B
-- Spraberry Shale C
-- Dean
-- Wolfcamp A
10,000'
12,500'
-- Wolfcamp B
UL 1125E Production Performance
15000
(BOPD)
12500
10000
RateOil
7500
DSU
5000
2500
0
MS
LS
SA
SB
SC
WA
Rolling 1125E Budget TCs
Performance Observations
Wells completed in March 2020; POP dates were delayed until oil prices improved
Cut oil sooner with lower water ratios
Cumulative oil performance ahead of expectations
Decline rates trending with pre-drill expectations
Lower DSU density due to offset wells located to the East
UL 1125E Cumulative Production Performance
900
800
(MBO)
700
600
Oil
500
Cum
400
300
DSU
200
100
0
1125E Total
Rolling 1125E Budget TCs
12
Strong Performance vs. Peers Across All Benches
Cum 10,000' Norm Oil Production
Cum 10,000' Norm Oil Production
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
0
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
0
Middle Spraberry
Performance Observations
• Recent County Line development outperforming peers in the
Basin
• Middle Spraberry wells experienced longer clean up times due
to tank development, but are now performing above average
• Validates benefits of tank-style development and
advancements in completion design
2
4
6
8
10
12
QEP 0312
Months
QEP 1125
Wolfcamp A
ProductionOil
250,000
Spraberry Shale
150,000
200,000
Norm
100,000
Cum10,000'
0
50,000
2
4
6
8
10
12
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
QEP 0312 MonthsQEP 1125
QEP 0312
Months
QEP 1125
13
Peer Leading Permian Efficiency
QEP has dramatically
lowered D&C costs and is
the most efficient
on a $/ Ft. basis
QEP has the most
efficient frac operation
Delivering peer
leading LOE
metrics
D&C Costs Per Lateral Foot
$1,000
2018/2019 Peer Avg. $832
$750
$641
$443
$500
$250
$0
A
B
E
D
C
F
QEP 18/19 Avg. QEP 2020 Avg.
Completed Lateral Feet Per Day
4,000
2018/2019 Peer Avg. 854 feet per day
3,867
2,583
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
E
D
A
B
C
F
QEP 18/19 Avg.
QEP 2020 Avg.
LOE per Boe (1Q20)
$6.00
1Q20 Peer Avg.: $4.70
$3.97
$4.00
$3.12
$2.00
$0.00
A
B
F
C
D
E
QEP 1Q20
QEP 2020 Avg.
(1)
Data sourced from Rystad Energy ShaleWellCube & company filings.
14
(2)
Peer group includes: Callon, Concho, Diamondback, Parsley, Pioneer and SM Energy.
Williston Basin Refrac Performance
Refrac Initial Performance
(Bopd)
10,000
RateOil
1,000
Incremental
100
10
0
20
40
60
80
100
120
Days Post Refrac
Type Curve
HEMI 1-27-34BH
HEMI 2-27-34BH
SEVERIN 1-16-17BH
SEVERIN 2-16-17BH
SEVERIN 9-8-16-17LL
Average Refrac Cost by Year
millions
$6.0
$5.2
$4.0
$4.1
$3.9
$ In
$2.0
$0.0
2018
2019
2020
Hemi Refracs (2 wells)
Five refracs completed in 2020
• Wells performing as expected
• Up to 100 remaining refrac candidates
Improving capital efficiency
over time
• 5% improvement in costs in
2020
Severin Refracs (3 wells)
• 2020 refracs delivering
competitive ROR at $40 WTI
15
Corporate Overhead Continuing to Decline
Significantly reduced G&A over last two years
Lowered employee headcount by 60%
Decreased officer headcount by more than half
Retained technical, operating and business expertise
Significantly reduced non-employee expense
Continued focus on reducing costs
Streamline IT systems
Reduce corporate office footprint
Optimize use of outside services
Apply continuous improvement mindset
Cash G&A and stock based compensation have
both decreased over 60% since 2018
$ in millions
$250.0
$200.0
$150.0
$100.0
$50.0
$0.0
Annual G&A
$33.0
$28.0
$189.0
$12.0
$128.0
$75.5
2018A
2019A
2020F
G&A (excl. Stock Comp)
Stock Comp.
16
2021 Capital & Production Outlook
Capital Program
Permian receiving majority of capital budget allocation with a two rig program
Plan to complete the remaining four wells on the Disco pad in the Williston
Approximately 70% of capital expenditures in first six months
Completion activity reduced in second half of the year
Production
Expected to peak in second half of year
Expect 5% year-over-year oil production growth
Flexibility to adjust full year activity according to market conditions
Improvements to capital efficiency in the Permian delivering stable production at significantly lower capital spend
significantly lower capital spend
$ in millions
MMboe
$1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0
35.0
30.0
25.0
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
Capital
2018A
2019A
2020F
2021F
Permian
Williston
Forecast (Feb. 2020)
Equivalent Production
2018A
2019A
2020F
2021F
Permian
Williston
Forecast (Feb. 2020)
17
High-Quality Permian Acreage Economic at $40 Oil
1 mile
-- Middle Spraberry (5/mi)
-- Lower Spraberry (5/mi)
-- Spraberry Shale A
-- Spraberry Shale B 16/mi -- Spraberry Shale C
-- Dean/Wolfcamp A (5/mi)
2021 DSU Example
Activity through 2021 solely concentrated on County Line development(1)
Formation
2021 Well Counts
Middle Spraberry
11
Lower Spraberry
12
Spraberry Shale
38
Dean/Wolfcamp A
11
TOTAL WELLS
72
DSU level economics achieve >30% BFIT ROR at $40/$2.00 flat
Significant ROR gains with relatively small increases to commodity price
$40/$2.00
$45/$2.00
$50/$2.00
Area
Target
BFIT ROR %
BFIT ROR %
BFIT ROR %
County Line
Middle Spraberry
21%
30%
41%
County Line
Lower Spraberry
41%
58%
77%
County Line
Spraberry Shale
33%
48%
65%
County Line
Dean/Wolfcamp A
36%
52%
72%
DSU TOTAL
32%
47%
63%
(1) Assumes UL 1125W through UL 1933E.
18
Note: ROR calculation includes direct well costs and initial artificial lift installation.
Credit Facility & Liquidity Overview
Commitment: $850 million
Maturity: 9/1/2022
NOT a Reserve Based Loan (RBL)
No semi-annual borrowing base redetermination
Material subsidiaries guarantee credit facility (CF)
Not secured
Financial covenants
Leverage Ratio: <2.50x using CF borrowings only
PV9 Ratio: >1.50x Calculated using CF borrowings only
Minimum Liquidity: $100 million at all times
Senior Note Repurchases
Able to borrow up to $500 million on CF to repurchase notes
Junior Guaranteed Indebtedness
Able to issue subordinated subsidiary guarantees for up to $500 million of unsecured debt
Indebtedness would be subordinate to CF and structurally senior to existing senior unsecured notes
QEP believes it has sufficient liquidity to meet all financial
commitments and navigate the current market cycle
Credit Facility Availability (1)
$ in millions
Leverage Ratio
842.5
PV9 Ratio
842.5
Minimum Liquidity
742.5
$0
$170
$340
$510
$680
$850
Available Capacity
Unavailable Capacity
Most Restrictive Covenant at 6/30/2020
Calculated in accordance with the 8th Amendment of Credit Agreement. Available Capacity calculated as: total credit facility aggregate commitments ($850 million) less any outstanding credit facility borrowings and letters of credit, net of any cash and cash equivalents.
$100 million of Minimum Liquidity potentially available pursuant to lender approval.
19
Debt Maturity Schedule
Senior Notes (Unsecured)
Outstanding: $1.877 billion
Average coupon: 5.6%
Average duration: 3.1 years
Key covenant: Limitation on Liens
Credit Facility (Unsecured)
Commitment: $850 million
Maturity: 9/1/2022
Material subsidiary guarantees
As of June 30, 2020
$1,250
$1,000
Unsecured
$850 million
Credit Facility
$750
in millions
$636.8
$500
$465.1
$500.0
$
Coupon
Coupon
$275.3
Coupon
5.250%
5.625%
$250
5.375%
Maturity
Coupon
Maturity
6.875%
Maturity
May 1,
Maturity
October 1,
2023
March 1,
2022
2026
March 1,
$0
2021
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
20
Creating Value for Shareholders
World Class Assets
Differentiated Well Development
Capital Discipline and Cost Improvement
QEP's commitment to
execution excellence and capital discipline maximizes value for shareholders
Annual Free Cash Flow Generation
Improving Balance Sheet and Liquidity
21
Appendix
Derivative Positions - As of July 22, 2020
Production Commodity Derivative Swaps
Year
Index
Total Volumes
Avg. Swap Price per Unit
Oil Sales
(MMBbls)
($/Bbl)
2020
NYMEX WTI
7.9
$57.29
2020
Argus WTI Midland
0.7
$57.30
2021
NYMEX WTI
8.6
$43.47
Gas Sales
(in Millions MMBtu)
($/MMbtu)
2020
IF Waha
7.4
$0.97
2020
NYMEX HH
5.5
$2.20
2021
IF Waha
14.6
$1.75
2021
NYMEX HH
9.1
$2.44
Production Commodity Derivate Basis Swaps
Year
Index
Basis
Total volumes
Weighted Avg. Differential
Oil Sales
(MMBbls)
($/Bbl)
2020
NYMEX WTI
Argus WTI Midland
3.7
$0.22
2021
NYMEX WTI
Argus WTI Midland
4.4
$0.99
Note: Positions in 2020 are for the time period July- Dec 2020.
23
General and Administrative (G&A) Expense
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
General and administrative (excluding share-based
$
18.1
$
26.0
$
(7.9)
$
38.3
$
74.2
$
(35.9)
compensation and deferred compensation)
General and administrative (share-based compensation and
Cash share-based compensation represents restricted cash awards, performance share units and restricted share units recorded under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and Cash Incentive Plan. Non-cashshare-based
compensation represents stock options and restricted share awards recorded under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan. Refer to Note 12 - Share-Based and Long-Term Incentive Compensation, in Item I of Part I of this Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q for more information on share-based compensation.
(2)
Deferred compensation mark-to-market adjustments represents mark-to-market adjustments of the Company's nonqualified, unfunded deferred compensation plan (Wrap Plan). Refer to Note 1 - Basis of Presentation, in Item I of Part I
24
of June 20, 2020 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for more information on the Wrap Plan.
Adjusted EBITDA
Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted to exclude changes in fair value of derivative contracts, exploration expenses, gains and losses from asset sales, impairment, loss from early extinguishment of debt and certain other items. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate QEP's financial performance and trends, make operating decisions, and allocate resources. Management believes the measure is useful supplemental information for investors because it eliminates the impact of certain nonrecurring, non-cash and/or other items that management does not consider as indicative of QEP's performance from period to period. QEP's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which would reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.
Below is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (a GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in millions)
Net income (loss)
$
(184.4)
$
48.8
$
183.0
$
(67.9)
Interest Expense
29.8
33.2
61.4
67.2
Interest and other (income) expense
(2.6)
(0.9)
-
(3.7)
Income tax provision (benefit)
(53.6)
29.7
12.7
(82.3)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
149.4
128.0
291.6
251.3
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts
219.1
(54.5)
(188.2)
121.3
Gain from early extinguishment of debt
(0.4)
-
(25.6)
-
Net (gain) loss from asset sales, inclusive of restructuring costs
-
(17.8)
(3.7)
(4.6)
Impairment
-
-
-
5.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
157.3
$
166.5
$
331.2
$
286.3
25
Free Cash Flow
The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA plus non-cashshare-based compensation less interest expense, excluding amortization of deferred finance costs, and accrued property, plant and equipment capital expenditures. Management believes that this measure is useful to management and investors for analysis of the Company's ability to repay debt, fund acquisitions or repurchase stock.
Below is a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Free Cash Flow. This non-GAAP measure should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash Flow Information
(in millions)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
$
72.5
$
117.4
$
224.4
$
195.7
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(82.0)
(104.1)
(237.0)
348.1
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(57.2)
(5.5)
(149.6)
(445.6)
Free Cash Flow
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
$
72.5
$
117.4
$
224.4
$
195.7
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
(1.3)
(1.4)
(2.6)
(2.7)
Interest expense
29.8
33.2
61.4
67.2
Unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities
3.3
0.8
-
2.7
Interest and other (income) expense
(2.6)
(0.9)
-
(3.7)
Deferred income taxes
53.6
(30.2)
(141.4)
87.7
Income tax provision (benefit)
(53.6)
29.7
12.7
(82.3)
Non-cashshare-based compensation
(3.1)
(3.2)
(6.4)
(11.2)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
58.7
21.1
183.1
32.9
Adjusted EBITDA
157.3
166.5
331.2
286.3
Non-cashshare-based compensation
3.1
3.2
6.4
11.2
Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
(28.5)
(31.8)
(58.8)
(64.5)
Accrued property, plant and equipment capital expenditures