Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Qgep Participacoes SA    QGEP3   BRQGEPACNOR8

QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA (QGEP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Qgep Participacoes : Announces Contracting of Laguna Star drillship for the Atl…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 11:28pm CEST

QGEP Participações S.A. CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE ON

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

QGEP Announces Contracting of Laguna Star drillship for the Atlanta Field

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2018 - QGEP Participações S.A ("QGEP", "Company", B3:QGEP3) informs its shareholders and the market that the drillship Laguna Star was contracted by Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção S.A., QGEP's wholly-owned subsidiary, to drill the third well of the Atlanta Field's Early Production System (EPS). Commencement of drilling is planned for the first quarter of 2019.

The rig may also be allocated for the intervention activities to replace the damaged submersible pumps at the two producing wells, with the goal of increasing production of the Field.

Located in Block BS-4, in the Santos Basin, Atlanta is a post-salt oil field situated 185 kilometers from the city of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of approximately 1,500 meters.

Based on the provisions of CVM Instruction no. 480, the execution of such transaction, held between related parties, requires the disclosure of the following information:

I - Description of transaction:

Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção S.A., a subsidiary of the Company, entered into chartering and drilling services contracts (jointly "contracts") with Podocarpus C.V. e Serviços de Petróleo Constellation S.A. (jointly "contractors"), respectively, on September 7, 2018 for the Laguna Star drillship in order to drill a third well at the Atlanta Field EPS.

The term estimated by the Company for the drilling of the third well is approximately 90 days, and may be renewed for 90 additional days, for the intervention activities in the two current producing wells. The global amount estimated and approved in both contracts, in US dollars, is up to US$26 million. Contractors granted usual warranties in contracts of this nature and proportional to the obligations assumed thereby.

The final beneficiaries of the Company's controlling group are the same as the final beneficiaries of the controlling group of the Service provider.

II - Conditions and to which extent the counterparty of transaction, its partners or managers, participated in the issuer's decision-making process concerning the transaction:

Contracts' approval was restricted to the Company's independent board members, in accordance with its Corporate Policy of Limits of Authorization, pursuant to the provisions of the Company's Bylaws and the Policy of Conflict of Interests.

The contracting of the rig has also been through the evaluation and approval of BS-4 consortium, by the terms of the consortium documents.

III - Reasons why the issuer's management considers that the transaction observed arm's length conditions or provides for proper compensatory payment:

The drillship contract was undertaken according to the criteria provided for in the Company's contract procedures. Seven sector companies were bidders in the international process carried out by an internal Bidding Committee and complied with the approval procedures and the Field Consortium's needs concerning the price, term, health, safety and environment aspects and the technical and operational characteristics of the rig and the project.

The business conditions agreed upon with the Contractors reflect the usual conditions contracted in the market, ensuring an arm's length transaction for all the parties.

For more information, please contact our Investor Relations team:

Telephone: +55 21 3509-5959

E-mail:ri@qgep.com.br www.qgep.com.br/ir

About Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção

QGEP Participações S.A. is Brazil's only independent company operating in the premium pre-salt area in Santos Basin. QGEP is qualified by the ANP to act as "Operator A" from shallow to ultra-deep waters. The Company has a diversified portfolio of high quality and high potential exploration and production assets. Furthermore, it owns 45% of the concession for the Manati Field located in the Camamu Basin, which is one of the largest non-associated natural gas fields under production in Brazil. Manati Field has been in operation since 2007, and has average production capacity of approximately 5.5 million m3 per day. Additionally, QGEP is the operator at the Atlanta Field Atlanta, a post-salt oil field situated 185 kilometers from the city of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of approximately 1,500 meters. For more information, access www.qgep.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

QGEP Participações SA published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 21:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA
11:28pQGEP PARTICIPACOES : Announces Contracting of Laguna Star drillship for the Atl&..
PU
09/11QGEP PARTICIPACOES : announces relinquishment of two Blocks in the Pernambuc&hel..
PU
08/31QGEP PARTICIPACOES : announces the resignation of a member of the Board of Di&he..
PU
08/09QGEP PARTICIPACOES : updates production guidance for the Atlanta Field
PU
07/04QGEP PARTICIPACOES : Reports on 2nd Quarter 2018 Production
PU
05/25QGEP PARTICIPACOES : announces updated estimated production for the Atlanta F&he..
PU
05/03QGEP PARTICIPACOES : Announces First Oil from the Atlanta Field in the Santos B&..
PU
04/19QGEP PARTICIPACOES : Rectification of the amount of dividends per share
PU
04/12QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/11QGEP PARTICIPACOES : Notice to Shareholders - QGEP Announces Dividend Distributi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09QGEP Participacoes SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/08QGEP Participacoes SA 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Comments On Third Quarter 2017 
2017QGEP Participacoes S.A. (QGEPF) Updates On Sale of Block (BM-S-8) - Slideshow 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 680 M
EBIT 2018 200 M
Net income 2018 219 M
Finance 2018 1 694 M
Yield 2018 3,56%
P/E ratio 2018 15,56
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 3 267 M
Chart QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
Qgep Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lincoln Rumenos Guardado Chief Executive Officer & Exploration Director
Antônio Augusto de Queiroz Galvão Chairman
Paula Costa Côrte-Real Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Ricardo de Queiroz Galvão Director
Maurício José de Queiroz Galvão Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA31.38%766
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.90%85 414
CNOOC LTD30.30%82 855
EOG RESOURCES9.18%68 241
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.32%59 327
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.72%38 785
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.