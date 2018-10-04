Qgep Participacoes : Reports on 3rd Quarter 2018 Production

QGEP Participações S.A. CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10

QGEP Reports on 3rd Quarter 2018 Production

Rio de Janeiro, October 04th, 2018 - QGEP Participações S.A. ("QGEP", "Company", B3:QGEP3") releases today 3rd quarter 2018 production.

QGEP's total production in 3Q18 was 1,718 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 18.7 thousand boe. Please find below the detailed information for each Field.

Gas and Condensate Production at Manati Field

3Q18 Total Production of the Field (Million m3) 481.4 Average Daily Production of the Field (Million m3/day) 5.2 Total Production, net to QGEP (Million m3) 216.6

Oil Production at Atlanta Field

3Q18 Total Production of the Field (thousand bbl) 1,185.1 Average Daily Production of the Field (thousand bbl/day) 12.9 Total Production, net to QGEP (thousand bbl) 355.5

About Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção

QGEP Participações S.A. is one of Brazil's largest producing company in the Brazilian Exploration and Production (E&P) private sector, and the first and only private Brazilian company to operate in the premium pre-salt area in Brazil. QGEP was qualified by the ANP to act as "Operator A" in Deep and Ultra-Deep Waters. The Company has a diversified portfolio of high quality and high potential exploration and production assets. Furthermore, it owns 45% of the concession for the Manati Field located in the Camamu Basin, which is one of the largest non-associated natural gas fields under production in Brazil. Manati Field has been in operation since 2007, and has average production capacity of approximately 6 million of m3 per day. For more information, accesswww.qgep.com.br/ri.