Qgep Participacoes : announces relinquishment of Camarão Norte Discovery

10/12/2018 | 12:18am CEST

QGEP Participações S.A. CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10

NIRE 33300292896 Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

QGEP announces relinquishment of Camarão Norte Discovery

Rio de Janeiro, October 11, 2018 - QGEP Participações S.A. ("QGEP," "Company," B3: QGEP3), announced today that the Consortium of Block BCAM-40 has begun the relinquishment process with the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of the Camarão Norte discovery located south of the Manati Field, in the Camamu- Almada Basin.

QGEP holds a 45% interest in the Camarão Norte discovery, which was declared commercial in 2009. After evaluating several development plans and potential unitization to the adjacent area, the consortium concluded that the area is not economically viable and opted for its relinquishment.

The carrying value of the Camarão Norte discovery is R$2.0 million net to QGEP and will be written-off as a charge to the Company's third quarter's results.

For more information, please contact our Investor Relations team:

Telephone: +55 21 3509-5959

E-mail:ri@qgep.com.br www.qgep.com.br/ri

About Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção

QGEP Participações S.A. is Brazil's only independent company operating in the premium pre-salt area in Santos Basin. QGEP is qualified by the ANP to act as "Operator A" from shallow to ultra-deep waters. The Company has a diversified portfolio of high quality and high potential exploration and production assets. Furthermore, it owns 45% of the concession for the Manati Field located in the Camamu Basin, which is one of the largest non-associated natural gas fields under production in Brazil. Manati Field has been in operation since 2007, and has an average production capacity of approximately 5.5 million m3 per day. Additionally, QGEP is the operator at the Atlanta Field Atlanta, a post-salt oil field situated 185 kilometers from the city of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of approximately 1,500 meters. For more information, access www.qgep.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

QGEP Participações SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 22:17:06 UTC
