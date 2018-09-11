Log in
QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA
Qgep Participacoes : announces relinquishment of two Blocks in the Pernambuc…

09/11/2018

QGEP Participações S.A. CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10

NIRE 33300292896 Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

QGEP announces relinquishment of two Blocks in the Pernambuco-Paraíba Basin

Rio de Janeiro, September 11, 2018 - QGEP Participações S.A. ("QGEP," "Company," B3: QGEP3), announced that it has informed the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of its decision to relinquish the PEPB-M-896 and PEPB-M-894 Blocks in the Pernambuco-Paraíba Basin.

The Company acquired a 30% working interest in these blocks in the 11th ANP Bidding Round and their exploratory periods end this month. This decision resulted from the Company's ongoing optimization of its portfolio.

QGEP's commitments undertaken in the Minimum Exploratory Program (MEP) related to these two blocks amounts to R$10.8 million and the amount recorded as a signature bonus was R$0.9 million. These amounts will be written-off and the charge will be reflected in the third quarter 2018 results.

For more information, please contact our Investor Relations team:

Telephone: +55 21 3509-5959

E-mail:ri@qgep.com.br www.qgep.com.br/ri

About Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção

QGEP Participações S.A. is Brazil's only independent company operating in the premium pre-salt area in Santos Basin. QGEP is qualified by the ANP to act as "Operator A" from shallow to ultra-deep waters. The Company has a diversified portfolio of high quality and high potential exploration and production assets. Furthermore, it owns 45% of the concession for the Manati Field located in the Camamu Basin, which is one of the largest non-associated natural gas fields under production in Brazil. Manati Field has been in operation since 2007, and has average production capacity of approximately 5.5 million m3 per day. Additionally, QGEP is the operator at the Atlanta Field Atlanta, a post-salt oil field situated 185 kilometers from the city of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of approximately 1,500 meters. For more information, access www.qgep.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

QGEP Participações SA published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 21:01:07 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 680 M
EBIT 2018 200 M
Net income 2018 219 M
Finance 2018 1 694 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 15,51
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 3 256 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lincoln Rumenos Guardado Chief Executive Officer & Exploration Director
Antônio Augusto de Queiroz Galvão Chairman
Paula Costa Côrte-Real Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Ricardo de Queiroz Galvão Director
Maurício José de Queiroz Galvão Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA30.95%798
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.62%82 683
CNOOC LTD22.10%77 670
EOG RESOURCES5.94%66 214
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.06%58 792
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.81%39 624
