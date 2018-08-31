Log in
QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA (QGEP3)
Qgep Participacoes : announces the resignation of a member of the Board of Di…

08/31/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

QGEP Participações S.A. CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

QGEP announces the resignation of a member of the Board of Directors

Rio de Janeiro, August 31st, 2018 - QGEP Participações S.A. ("QGEP", "Company",

B3:QGEP3") informs the market that on August 30, 2018, yesterday, Mr. Maurício José de Queiroz Galvão tendered his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, due to personal reasons.

QGEP thanks Mr. Maurício José for his dedication and contribution to the Company's success. Until it nominates a replacement member as established in the Company's bylaws, the Board of Directors is now comprised of six board members, two of them independent.

For more information, please contact our Investor Relations team:

Telephone: +55 21 3509-5959

E-mail:ri@qgep.com.br www.qgep.com.br/ri

About Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção

QGEP Participações S.A. is one of Brazil's largest producing company in the Brazilian Exploration and Production

(E&P) private sector, and the first and only private Brazilian company to operate in the premium pre-salt area in Brazil. QGEP was qualified by the ANP to act as "Operator A" in Deep and Ultra-Deep Waters. The Company has a diversified portfolio of high quality and high potential exploration and production assets. Furthermore, it owns 45% of the concession for the Manati Field located in the Camamu Basin, which is one of the largest non-associated natural gas fields under production in Brazil. Manati Field has been in operation since 2007, and has average production capacity of approximately 6 million of m3 per day. For more information, accesswww.qgep.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

QGEP Participações SA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 21:46:08 UTC
EOG RESOURCES10.19%68 328
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.92%61 262
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.32%43 041
