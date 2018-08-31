Qgep Participacoes : announces the resignation of a member of the Board of Di…

QGEP Participações S.A. CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

QGEP announces the resignation of a member of the Board of Directors

Rio de Janeiro, August 31st, 2018 - QGEP Participações S.A. ("QGEP", "Company",

B3:QGEP3") informs the market that on August 30, 2018, yesterday, Mr. Maurício José de Queiroz Galvão tendered his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, due to personal reasons.

QGEP thanks Mr. Maurício José for his dedication and contribution to the Company's success. Until it nominates a replacement member as established in the Company's bylaws, the Board of Directors is now comprised of six board members, two of them independent.

About Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção

QGEP Participações S.A. is one of Brazil's largest producing company in the Brazilian Exploration and Production

(E&P) private sector, and the first and only private Brazilian company to operate in the premium pre-salt area in Brazil. QGEP was qualified by the ANP to act as "Operator A" in Deep and Ultra-Deep Waters. The Company has a diversified portfolio of high quality and high potential exploration and production assets. Furthermore, it owns 45% of the concession for the Manati Field located in the Camamu Basin, which is one of the largest non-associated natural gas fields under production in Brazil. Manati Field has been in operation since 2007, and has average production capacity of approximately 6 million of m3 per day. For more information, accesswww.qgep.com.br/ri