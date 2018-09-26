Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Qgep Participacoes SA    QGEP3   BRQGEPACNOR8

QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA (QGEP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Qgep Participacoes : updates Block BS-4 situation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

CNPJ/MF nº 11.669.021/0001-10

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

QGEP updates Block BS-4 situation

Rio de Janeiro, September 26, 2018 - QGEP Participações S.A ("Company", B3:QGEP3) refers to the previously disclosed arbitral procedure related to the BS-4 Block initiated in October, 2017 by Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo") before Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção S.A. ("QGEP"), a Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, and Barra Energia do Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda. ("Barra Energia").

The Company hereby informs and updates the market that the request of Dommo's compulsory withdraw from the BS-4 Consortium made by Barra Energia has been declared to be valid and effective in an award issued by the tribunal on September 25, 2018. As a consequence thereof, Dommo's rights, title and beneficial interests in BS-4 Block are deemed transferred by the tribunal to Barra Energia and QGEP as from October 11, 2017, who as a result will hold a 50% interest each in the Block. The award is subject to any clarification as requested by the parties to the tribunal.

The Company is assessing the award and intends to adopt all necessary measures to implement the decision before the arbitral tribunal and the relevant Brazilian authorities.

For more information, please contact our Investor Relations team:

Telephone: +55 21 3509-5959

E-mail:ri@qgep.com.br www.qgep.com.br/ir

About Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção

QGEP Participações S.A. is Brazil's only independent company operating in the premium pre-salt area in Santos Basin. QGEP is qualified by the ANP to act as "Operator A" from shallow to ultra-deep waters. The Company has a diversified portfolio of high quality and high potential exploration and production assets. Furthermore, it owns 45% of the concession for the Manati Field located in the Camamu Basin, which is one of the largest non-associated natural gas fields under production in Brazil. Manati Field has been in operation since 2007, and has average production capacity of approximately 5.5 million m3 per day. Additionally, QGEP is the operator at the Atlanta Field Atlanta, a post-salt oil field situated 185 kilometers from the city of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of approximately 1,500 meters. For more information, access www.qgep.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

QGEP Participações SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 17:00:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA
07:01pQGEP PARTICIPACOES : updates Block BS-4 situation
PU
09/17QGEP PARTICIPACOES : Announces Contracting of Laguna Star drillship for the Atl&..
PU
09/11QGEP PARTICIPACOES : announces relinquishment of two Blocks in the Pernambuc&hel..
PU
08/31QGEP PARTICIPACOES : announces the resignation of a member of the Board of Di&he..
PU
08/09QGEP PARTICIPACOES : updates production guidance for the Atlanta Field
PU
07/04QGEP PARTICIPACOES : Reports on 2nd Quarter 2018 Production
PU
05/25QGEP PARTICIPACOES : announces updated estimated production for the Atlanta F&he..
PU
05/03QGEP PARTICIPACOES : Announces First Oil from the Atlanta Field in the Santos B&..
PU
04/19QGEP PARTICIPACOES : Rectification of the amount of dividends per share
PU
04/12QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09QGEP Participacoes SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/08QGEP Participacoes SA 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT : Comments On Third Quarter 2017 
2017QGEP Participacoes S.A. (QGEPF) Updates On Sale of Block (BM-S-8) - Slideshow 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 680 M
EBIT 2018 200 M
Net income 2018 219 M
Finance 2018 1 694 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 14,96
P/E ratio 2019 10,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 3 142 M
Chart QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
Qgep Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lincoln Rumenos Guardado Chief Executive Officer & Exploration Director
Antônio Augusto de Queiroz Galvão Chairman
Paula Costa Côrte-Real Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Ricardo de Queiroz Galvão Director
Maurício José de Queiroz Galvão Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QGEP PARTICIPACOES SA26.35%772
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.30%90 771
CNOOC LTD26.74%81 091
EOG RESOURCES16.43%72 771
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.06%62 180
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.23%40 109
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.