Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) on Behalf of Qiagen Stockholders and Encourages Qiagen Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) on behalf of Qiagen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Qiagen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 7, 2019, Qiagen announced third quarter results would come in below previous estimates. On this same day, Qiagen also announced its long-term CEO, Peer M. Schatz, who served the Company for 27-years, would resign as CEO and Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

On this news, Qiagen’s stock price declined over 20% on October 8, 2019, from $32.06 per share to $25.41 per share.

