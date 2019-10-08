Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) on Behalf of Qiagen Stockholders and Encourages Qiagen Investors to Contact the Firm

10/08/2019

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) on behalf of Qiagen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Qiagen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 7, 2019, Qiagen announced third quarter results would come in below previous estimates. On this same day, Qiagen also announced its long-term CEO, Peer M. Schatz, who served the Company for 27-years, would resign as CEO and Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

On this news, Qiagen’s stock price declined over 20% on October 8, 2019, from $32.06 per share to $25.41 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Qiagen shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Qiagen please go to http://www.bespc.com/QGEN.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 


© Business Wire 2019
