QIAGEN (QGEN) NL0012169213

QIAGEN

(QGEN)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

QIAGEN : Expands Portfolio of Immuno-Oncology Assets for Future Companion Diagnostics and Biomarkers

0
11/05/2019 | 04:11pm EST

  • Collaborates with Repertoire Genesis for access to T-cell /B-cell receptor repertoire assays for clinical next-generation sequencing
  • Acquires licensing rights for epigenomic (DNA methylation) immune checkpoint inhibitor biomarkers developed by researchers from the University of Bonn
  • Receives exclusive license to novel mRNA gene expression signatures from STRATIFYER Molecular Pathology GmbH which may guide treatment decisions for Immuno-oncology vs. targeted drugs in bladder cancer

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard:QIA) today announced a series of agreements that expand its immuno-oncology assets for future commercialization of novel companion diagnostics for precision medicine in immuno-oncology, in particular based on the powerful next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology.

The agreements include a new collaboration with the Japanese company Repertoire Genesis Inc., which will provide access to novel technologies for the development of T-cell / B-cell receptor repertoire assays for use on NGS systems. QIAGEN intends to highlight these new agreements and other elements of its oncology portfolio at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting, which is being held from November 7-9 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Additionally, QIAGEN has entered into a new licensing agreement with researchers at the University of Bonn in Germany for novel epigenomic biomarkers based on immune checkpoint gene methylation, including CTLA4, PD-L1 and PD1, with rights to co-develop predictive companion diagnostics. In a second licensing agreement, QIAGEN has gained exclusive access to biomarker intellectual property held by the German diagnostic company STRATIFYER Molecular Pathology GmbH that is intended to provide guidance for treatment decisions in bladder cancer.

This series of agreements comes after QIAGEN recently entered into an agreement with Illumina Inc. to accelerate the adoption of NGS in clinical decision-making. QIAGEN has non-exclusive rights to develop and globally commercialize companion diagnostics and other IVD kits to be used together with Illumina’s MiSeq™ Dx and NextSeq™ 550Dx Systems. The agreement also includes rights for expansion of the partnership on future Illumina diagnostic (Dx) systems. The partnership will initially focus on commercializing oncology IVD kits to support patient management and may expand in the future to include additional clinical diagnostic fields, such as cardiology, hereditary diseases, infectious diseases, as well as inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Please find the full press release here.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 521 M
EBIT 2019 418 M
Net income 2019 -6,80 M
Debt 2019 887 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2 348x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,16x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
Capitalization 6 962 M
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,00  $
Last Close Price 30,74  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN-10.77%6 962
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.26.11%28 427
LONZA GROUP40.28%26 989
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 823
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.87.95%18 251
INCYTE CORPORATION32.77%18 186
