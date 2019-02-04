QIAGEN : Informatics Solutions Chosen to Support Genomics England's Bold Five Million Genomes in Five Years Project

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard:QIA) today announced
that Genomics England have selected QIAGEN’s QCI (QIAGEN Clinical
Insights) portfolio offering on behalf of the NHS in England to support
the UK’s program to sequence, analysis and interpret 5 million genomes
over the next 5 years.
QCI’s leading position as a decision support tool for personalized,
precision medicine is based on its powerful capabilities to
simultaneously mine a large number of proprietary and public knowledge
and data bases, many of which are expertly curated, to provide accurate
and up-to-date interpretations of complex genomic data. A pivotal
knowledge base for this project was QIAGEN’s proprietary HGMD® Human
Gene Mutation Database offering, which is one of the key interpretation
resources of QCI and offers the most comprehensive and highly curated
survey of literature-based genetic mutations responsible for human
inherited diseases.
Under the terms of the agreement with Genomics England on behalf of the
NHS, QIAGEN will support a national network of UK laboratories that are
providing all genetic testing for National Health Service (NHS) patients
across the country.
Of more than 4,000 known genetic disorders, some are apparent at birth
while others do not surface until later in childhood or even adulthood.
The nonprofit Genetic Disorders UK estimates that each year 30,000
babies and children in the United Kingdom – one in 25 children – are
affected by a genetic disorder.
