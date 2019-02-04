Log in
QIAGEN : Informatics Solutions Chosen to Support Genomics England's Bold Five Million Genomes in Five Years Project

02/04/2019 | 02:01am EST

QCI is a powerful, high quality decision support solution for rapid interpretation of hereditary diseases

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard:QIA) today announced that Genomics England have selected QIAGEN’s QCI (QIAGEN Clinical Insights) portfolio offering on behalf of the NHS in England to support the UK’s program to sequence, analysis and interpret 5 million genomes over the next 5 years.

QCI’s leading position as a decision support tool for personalized, precision medicine is based on its powerful capabilities to simultaneously mine a large number of proprietary and public knowledge and data bases, many of which are expertly curated, to provide accurate and up-to-date interpretations of complex genomic data. A pivotal knowledge base for this project was QIAGEN’s proprietary HGMD® Human Gene Mutation Database offering, which is one of the key interpretation resources of QCI and offers the most comprehensive and highly curated survey of literature-based genetic mutations responsible for human inherited diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement with Genomics England on behalf of the NHS, QIAGEN will support a national network of UK laboratories that are providing all genetic testing for National Health Service (NHS) patients across the country.

Of more than 4,000 known genetic disorders, some are apparent at birth while others do not surface until later in childhood or even adulthood. The nonprofit Genetic Disorders UK estimates that each year 30,000 babies and children in the United Kingdom – one in 25 children – are affected by a genetic disorder.

Please find the full press release here.


© Business Wire 2019
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN6.82%8 495
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC11.53%25 918
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 536
LONZA GROUP5.42%20 071
INCYTE CORPORATION30.40%17 646
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.95%12 430
