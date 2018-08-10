Log in
News

QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/10/2018 | 08:50pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.08.2018 / 20:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peer M.
Last name(s): Schatz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 350,000 shares of QIAGEN N.V. based on a securities lending transaction.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

43939  10.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
