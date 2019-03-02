QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.03.2019 / 22:29
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Lawrence A.
|Last name(s):
|Rosen
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|NL0012169213
b) Nature of the transaction
|Release of 6,000 Restricted Stock Units. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on February 28,2019: $38.43. Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 2,805 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover
related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs based on share price on vesting date).
Grant of 9,331 Restricted Stock Units.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|
|Hulsterweg 82
|
|5912 PL Venlo
|
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|
