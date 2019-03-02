Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN

(QGEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 04:30pm EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2019 / 22:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lawrence A.
Last name(s): Rosen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction
Release of 6,000 Restricted Stock Units. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on February 28,2019: $38.43. Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 2,805 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs based on share price on vesting date). Grant of 9,331 Restricted Stock Units.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49281  02.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QIAGEN
04:30pQIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/28QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/26QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/21QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/21QIAGEN : partners with Ares Genetics to advance global fight against antibiotic-..
AQ
02/19QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/19QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/18QIAGEN : partners with Ares Genetics to advance global fight against antibiotic-..
BU
02/12QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/05QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 601 M
EBIT 2019 419 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Debt 2019 635 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,68
P/E ratio 2020 31,15
EV / Sales 2019 5,94x
EV / Sales 2020 5,32x
Capitalization 8 871 M
Chart QIAGEN
Duration : Period :
Qiagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,6 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Manuel O. Mendez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN11.55%8 871
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC20.60%27 712
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 236
LONZA GROUP12.17%20 667
INCYTE CORPORATION35.60%18 457
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.31.10%11 926
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.