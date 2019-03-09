QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.03.2019 / 18:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Lawrence A.
|Last name(s):
|Rosen
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|NL0012169213
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|38.86 USD
|189869.96 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|38.86 USD
|189869.96 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|New York Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XNYS
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
