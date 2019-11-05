QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.11.2019 / 22:06

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Roland Last name(s): Sackers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction

TRANSACTION DUE TO SHARE RELEASE AND REQUIREMENT TO SELL SHARES FOR TAX PURPOSES Release of 61,398 Performance Stock Units based on grant made on October 31, 2016. Exercise price: $0.00. Closing price on October 31, 2019: $29.81. Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 32,296 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs based on share Price on vesting date). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2019-10-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

