QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on August 11, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 8 August 2018

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 494.583,00 494.583,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 6.023,00 6.023,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.012,00 3.012,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. Physical Delivery Option 6.900.943,00 6.900.943,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 385.237,00 385.237,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 2.125.042,00 2.125.042,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Convertible bond 1.867.635,00 1.867.635,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 5,10 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,22 % 4,89 % Voting rights 5,10 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,22 % 4,89 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=61897