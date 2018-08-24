QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on August 23, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 August 2018

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 495633,00 495633,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 6023,00 6023,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3012,00 3012,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. Physical Delivery Option 6900943,00 6900943,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 257360,00 257360,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 1775918,00 1775918,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Convertible bond 1867635,00 1867635,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 78795,00 78794,21 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 4,93 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,25 % 4,68 % Voting rights 4,93 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,25 % 4,68 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=62238