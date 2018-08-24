QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/24/2018 | 08:35pm CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.08.2018 / 20:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on August 23, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 20 August 2018
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement Ordinary share
495633,00
495633,00
Real
Real
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
Physical Delivery
Ordinary share
6023,00
6023,00
Real
Real
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
Physical Delivery
Ordinary share
3012,00
3012,00
Real
Real
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Physical Delivery
Option
6900943,00
6900943,00
Potential
Potential
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Physical Delivery
Ordinary share
257360,00
257360,00
Potential
Potential
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Physical Delivery
Swap
1775918,00
1775918,00
Potential
Potential
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
In Cash
Convertible bond
1867635,00
1867635,00
Potential
Potential
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
Physical Delivery
Ordinary share
78795,00
78794,21
Real
Real
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Physical Delivery
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential Capital interest
4,93 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,25 %
4,68 %
Voting rights
4,93 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,25 %
4,68 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=62238
24.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet:
www.qiagen.com
End of News
DGAP News Service
716741 24.08.2018
© EQS 2018
Sales 2018
1 529 M
EBIT 2018
393 M
Net income 2018
189 M
Debt 2018
709 M
Yield 2018
-
P/E ratio 2018
47,57
P/E ratio 2019
36,38
EV / Sales 2018
6,34x
EV / Sales 2019
5,69x
Capitalization
8 982 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
39,1 $
Spread / Average Target
0,62%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN 27.06% 8 982