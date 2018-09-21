QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on September 21, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 17 sep 2018

Person obliged to notify: State Street Corporation

Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 734.999,00 734.564,00 Real Real Indirectly

(State Street Global

Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd) Ordinary share 89.651,00 82.115,00 Real Real Indirectly

(State Street Global

Advisors Asia Limited) Ordinary share 99.515,00 56.668,00 Real Real Indirectly

(State Street Global

Advisors Australia Limited) Ordinary share 4.352.808,00 3.775.778,00 Real Real Indirectly

(State Street Global

Advisors Inc) Ordinary share 1.313.255,00 690.366,00 Real Real Indirectly

(State Street Global

Advisors Limited)

Distribution in percentages



Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,85 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2,85 % 0,00 % Voting rights 2,31 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2,31 % 0,00 %





QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=63078