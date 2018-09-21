Log in
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/21/2018 | 08:40pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.09.2018 / 20:35
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on September 21, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 17 sep 2018
Person obliged to notify: State Street Corporation
Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

 

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 734.999,00 734.564,00 Real Real Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd)		  
Ordinary share 89.651,00 82.115,00 Real Real Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors Asia Limited)		  
Ordinary share 99.515,00 56.668,00 Real Real Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors Australia Limited)		  
Ordinary share 4.352.808,00 3.775.778,00 Real Real Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors Inc)		  
Ordinary share 1.313.255,00 690.366,00 Real Real Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors Limited)		  
 

 

Distribution in percentages
 

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,85 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2,85 % 0,00 %
Voting rights 2,31 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2,31 % 0,00 %
 



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=63078


21.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

725925  21.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=725925&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 526 M
EBIT 2018 393 M
Net income 2018 187 M
Debt 2018 740 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 47,05
P/E ratio 2019 35,69
EV / Sales 2018 6,28x
EV / Sales 2019 5,67x
Capitalization 8 841 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Manuel O. Mendez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN23.31%8 841
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.90%25 763
LONZA GROUP21.04%24 749
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.99%14 515
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.86%12 545
