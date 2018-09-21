|
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/21/2018 | 08:40pm CEST
|
21.09.2018 / 20:35
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on September 19, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 13 sep 2018
Person obliged to notify: State Street Corporation
Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|734.999,00
|734.564,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd)
|
|Ordinary share
|89.651,00
|82.115,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors Asia Limited)
|
|Ordinary share
|440.672,00
|56.668,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors Australia Limited)
|
|Ordinary share
|4.354.365,00
|3.777.335,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors Inc)
|
|Ordinary share
|1.315.460,00
|692.571,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly
(State Street Global
Advisors Limited)
|
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|3,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|3,00 %
|0,00 %
|Voting rights
|2,31 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|2,31 %
|0,00 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=62986
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|
|Hulsterweg 82
|
|5912 PL Venlo
|
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|QIAGEN
|23.31%
|8 841