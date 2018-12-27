QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 22, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 18 December 2018

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 736.306,00 736.306,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 336.167,00 336.167,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.677,00 2.677,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. Physical Delivery Option 6.900.943,00 6.900.943,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 82.279,00 82.279,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 1.614.688,00 1.614.688,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Convertible bond 1.024.771,00 1.024.771,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 20.716,00 20.716,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Warrant 45.000,00 45.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In Cash Swap 45.000,00 45.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Swap 22.500,00 22.500,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In Cash Warrant 22.000,00 22.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Ordinary share 430.622,00 430.622,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 4,89 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,65 % 4,24 % Voting rights 4,89 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,65 % 4,24 %

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares 3.233.115,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 2.738.437,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly Indirectly Capital interest 0,00 % 2,59 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=67087&KeyWords=qiagen