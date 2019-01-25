QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
01/25/2019 | 12:20pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.01.2019 / 18:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on January 23, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 17 jan 2019
Person obliged to notify: Massachusetts Financial Services Company
Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Ordinary share
5.506.327,00
7.075.411,00
Real
Real
Directly
Ordinary share
1.453.067,00
3.200.140,00
Real
Real
Indirectly
(MFS Investment Management Canada Ltd; MFS Heritage Trust Company; MFS International
Australia Pty. Ltd; MFS Investment Management K.K.; MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc; MFS
International (U.K.) Ltd; MFS International Singapore Pte.Ltd)
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Capital interest
3,01 %
2,39 %
0,00 %
0,63 %
0,00 %
Voting rights
4,45 %
3,07 %
0,00 %
1,39 %
0,00 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=68872
25.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de