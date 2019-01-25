Log in
QIAGEN (QGEN)
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/25/2019 | 12:20pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.01.2019 / 18:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on January 23, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 17 jan 2019
Person obliged to notify: Massachusetts Financial Services Company
Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 5.506.327,00 7.075.411,00 Real Real Directly  
Ordinary share 1.453.067,00 3.200.140,00 Real Real Indirectly
(MFS Investment Management Canada Ltd; MFS Heritage Trust Company; MFS International
Australia Pty. Ltd; MFS Investment Management K.K.; MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc; MFS
International (U.K.) Ltd; MFS International Singapore Pte.Ltd)		  
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 3,01 % 2,39 % 0,00 % 0,63 % 0,00 %
Voting rights 4,45 % 3,07 % 0,00 % 1,39 % 0,00 %
 



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=68872


25.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768715  25.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768715&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 511 M
EBIT 2018 384 M
Net income 2018 205 M
Debt 2018 770 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 42,41
P/E ratio 2019 33,40
EV / Sales 2018 6,14x
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
Capitalization 8 506 M
Chart QIAGEN
Duration : Period :
Qiagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Manuel O. Mendez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN7.66%8 506
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC7.70%25 028
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 712
LONZA GROUP8.60%20 680
INCYTE CORPORATION21.10%16 388
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.25.38%11 463
