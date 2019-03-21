QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 19, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 13 mar 2019
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|9.723,00
|9.723,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|20.000,00
|20.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Option
|3.943.782,00
|3.943.782,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|45.000,00
|45.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|77.646,00
|77.646,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|45.000,00
|45.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|In cash
|Swap
|637.103,00
|637.103,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|531.025,00
|531.025,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|208.267,00
|208.267,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Contract for difference
|129.549,00
|129.549,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|557.381,00
|557.381,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
|84.758,00
|84.758,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|20.000,00
|20.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|In cash
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|2,73 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,48 %
|2,26 %
|Voting rights
|2,73 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,48 %
|2,26 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
|Number of shares
|
|0,00
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|0,00
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Distribution in percentages (short)
|Type
|Directly
|Indirectly
|Capital interest
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=70373&KeyWords=qiagen
