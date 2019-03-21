Log in
QIAGEN    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN

(QGEN)
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/21/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.03.2019 / 22:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 19, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 13 mar 2019
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 9.723,00 9.723,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery
Warrant 20.000,00 20.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Option 3.943.782,00 3.943.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 45.000,00 45.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 77.646,00 77.646,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Warrant 45.000,00 45.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Swap 637.103,00 637.103,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 531.025,00 531.025,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 208.267,00 208.267,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Contract for difference 129.549,00 129.549,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 557.381,00 557.381,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 84.758,00 84.758,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Swap 20.000,00 20.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,73 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,48 % 2,26 %
Voting rights 2,73 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,48 % 2,26 %
 

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares  
0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
 


Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly Indirectly
Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=70373&KeyWords=qiagen


21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

790129  21.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
