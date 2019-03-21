QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 19, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 13 mar 2019

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 9.723,00 9.723,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Warrant 20.000,00 20.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Option 3.943.782,00 3.943.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 45.000,00 45.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 77.646,00 77.646,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Warrant 45.000,00 45.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Swap 637.103,00 637.103,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 531.025,00 531.025,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 208.267,00 208.267,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Contract for difference 129.549,00 129.549,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 557.381,00 557.381,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Convertible bond 84.758,00 84.758,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 20.000,00 20.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,73 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,48 % 2,26 % Voting rights 2,73 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,48 % 2,26 %

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly Indirectly Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=70373&KeyWords=qiagen