Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN

(QGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.05.2019 / 21:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 24, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 21 may 2019
Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 20.294.505,00 22.734.157,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc  
Ordinary share 625.856,00 625.856,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery
Contract for difference 97.632,00 98.137,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In cash
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 9,11 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8,79 % 0,31 %
Voting rights 10,16 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9,85 % 0,31 %
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=74465


24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815493  24.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815493&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QIAGEN
03:05pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05:15aTHE UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER : Next generation molecular diagnostics business la..
AQ
05/23QIAGEN : QIAGENs QuantiFERON-TB Access development program gains recognition fro..
AQ
05/23QIAGEN : and U.K. alliance launch APIS Assay Technologies to expand biomarker re..
PU
05/21QIAGEN : QuantiFERON®-TB Access development program gains recognition from Unite..
BU
05/21QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/20Sprint and Qiagen rise while Apple and Dish decline
AQ
05/20QIAGEN : Gains 510(k) Clearance by FDA for QIAstat-Dx in the U.S. and Launches S..
BU
05/18INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : and QIAGEN Establish Collaboration to Develop Diagnosti..
AQ
05/16QIAGEN : Inovio and QIAGEN Establish Collaboration to Develop Diagnostic Test fo..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 581 M
EBIT 2019 413 M
Net income 2019 234 M
Debt 2019 744 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,14
P/E ratio 2020 32,92
EV / Sales 2019 6,08x
EV / Sales 2020 5,41x
Capitalization 8 875 M
Chart QIAGEN
Duration : Period :
Qiagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,9 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Manuel O. Mendez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN12.34%8 875
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC15.73%26 517
LONZA GROUP23.05%23 240
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 480
INCYTE CORPORATION26.59%17 262
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION48.97%12 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About