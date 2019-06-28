QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 27, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 25 june 2019

Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 21.852.851,00 24.091.858,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc Ordinary share 892.814,00 1.020.940,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery Contract for difference 37.328,00 37.328,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 9,87 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9,47 % 0,40 % Voting rights 10,90 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 10,44 % 0,46 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=75575&KeyWords=qiagen