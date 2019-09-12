|
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/12/2019 | 04:05pm EDT
|
12.09.2019 / 22:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on September 12, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 06 sep 2019
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|3.434,00
|3.433,97
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|67.700,00
|67.700,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|In cash
|Convertible bond
|826.390,00
|826.390,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Contract for difference
|71.930,00
|71.930,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|703.683,00
|703.683,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|67.700,00
|67.700,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Swap
|298.025,00
|298.025,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In cash
|Swap
|89.000,00
|89.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|In cash
|Option
|3.863.782,00
|3.863.782,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|6.023,00
|6.022,94
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|327.175,00
|327.171,73
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|30.750,00
|30.750,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|586.235,00
|586.229,14
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|Physical Delivery
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|3,01 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,26 %
|2,75 %
|Voting rights
|3,01 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,26 %
|2,75 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
|Number of shares
|Manner of disposal
|0,00
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|0,00
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Distribution in percentages (short)
|Type
|Directly potential
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=78034&KeyWords=qiagen
|
|
|
