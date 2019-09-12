QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on September 12, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 06 sep 2019

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 3.434,00 3.433,97 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Warrant 67.700,00 67.700,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Convertible bond 826.390,00 826.390,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 71.930,00 71.930,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 703.683,00 703.683,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 67.700,00 67.700,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Swap 298.025,00 298.025,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Swap 89.000,00 89.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 6.023,00 6.022,94 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 327.175,00 327.171,73 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Warrant 30.750,00 30.750,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 586.235,00 586.229,14 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,01 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,26 % 2,75 % Voting rights 3,01 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,26 % 2,75 %

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=78034&KeyWords=qiagen