QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on November 27, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 22 nov 2019

Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 371.525,00 518.816,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 20.504.266,00 22.432.761,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 9,04 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8,88 % 0,16 % Voting rights 9,94 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9,72 % 0,22 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=82439