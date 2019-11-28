Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN

(QGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:10pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.11.2019 / 22:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on November 27, 2019 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 22 nov 2019
Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 371.525,00 518.816,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 20.504.266,00 22.432.761,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.  
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 9,04 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8,88 % 0,16 %
Voting rights 9,94 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9,72 % 0,22 %
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=82439


28.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

922677  28.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=922677&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QIAGEN
04:10pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
11/27QIAGEN : and DiaSorin Receive FDA Approval for The LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold P..
BU
11/22EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Sanofi Cuts Less Jobs Than Planned, Qiagen's Co-Founder..
DJ
11/21QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
11/20QIAGEN : and LabCorp deepen relationship with widespread use of bioinformatics s..
BU
11/18A lot happening on the M&A side
11/18Qiagen shares surge as diagnostics group says open to takeover talks
RE
11/15QIAGEN : Receives Several Conditional, Non-binding Indications of Interest, and ..
BU
11/15QIAGEN N.V. : QIAGEN receives several conditional, non-binding indications of in..
EQ
11/15QIAGEN : Receives Several Conditional, Non-binding Indications of Interest, Ente..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 522 M
EBIT 2019 413 M
Net income 2019 -31,2 M
Debt 2019 862 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -320x
P/E ratio 2020 42,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,92x
EV / Sales2020 6,44x
Capitalization 9 666 M
Chart QIAGEN
Duration : Period :
Qiagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,00  $
Last Close Price 42,68  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN22.64%9 666
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.26.99%28 624
LONZA GROUP34.47%25 192
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.113.59%20 741
INCYTE CORPORATION48.01%20 273
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group