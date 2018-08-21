DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback

QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information



21.08.2018 / 13:06

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated May 15, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from August 13, 2018 until and including August 17, 2018 amounts to 59,023 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume acquired (EUR) (EUR) 13-August-2018 11,733 33.3220 390,967.03 14-August-2018 11,687 33.4535 390,971.05 15-August-2018 11,799 33.1380 390,995.26 16-August-2018 11,938 32.6672 389,981.03 17-August-2018 11,866 32.8663 389,991.52 Total 59,023 33.0872 1,952,905.89

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 15, 2018 until and including August 17, 2018 amounts to 1,320,684 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 21 August 2018

Managing Board

###

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

e-mail:ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

e-mail:pr@qiagen.com