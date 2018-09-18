Log in
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

09/18/2018 | 10:25am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

18.09.2018 / 10:20
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated September 05, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from September 10, 2018 until and including September 14, 2018 amounts to 180,477 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume
acquired (EUR) (EUR)
10- September 32,932 32.8244 1,080,973.14
-2018
11- September 33,020 32.7368 1,080,969.14
-2018
12- September 33,293 32.4689 1,080,987.09
-2018
13- September 33,152 32.6068 1,080,980.63
-2018
14- September 48,080 32.2854 1,552,282.03
-2018
Total 180,477 32.5592 5,876,192.03

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September 05, 2018 until and including September 14, 2018 amounts to 279,281 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 18 September 2018

Managing Board

###
Contacts:

QIAGEN
Investor Relations John Gilardi
+49 2103 29 11711
e-mail:ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49 2103 29 11826
e-mail:pr@qiagen.com


18.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

724585  18.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724585&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
