QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated September 05, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from September 10, 2018 until and including September 14, 2018 amounts to 180,477 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume acquired (EUR) (EUR) 10- September 32,932 32.8244 1,080,973.14 -2018 11- September 33,020 32.7368 1,080,969.14 -2018 12- September 33,293 32.4689 1,080,987.09 -2018 13- September 33,152 32.6068 1,080,980.63 -2018 14- September 48,080 32.2854 1,552,282.03 -2018 Total 180,477 32.5592 5,876,192.03

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September 05, 2018 until and including September 14, 2018 amounts to 279,281 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 18 September 2018

Managing Board

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

e-mail:ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

e-mail:pr@qiagen.com