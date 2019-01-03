DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Sharebuyback

QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information



03.01.2019 / 11:08

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from December 19, 2018 until and including December 28, 2018 amounts to 168,474 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume acquired (EUR) (EUR) 19- December 33,421 29.7709 994,973.25 -2018 20- December 33,696 29.5286 994,995.71 -2018 21- December 33,696 29.5286 994,995.71 -2018 27- December 34,006 29.2592 994,988.36 -2018 28- December 33,655 29.5639 994,973.05 -2018 Total 168,474 29.5293 4,974,926.07

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19, 2018 until and including December 28, 2018 amounts to 168,474 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 03 January 2019

Managing Board

###

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

e-mail:ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

e-mail:pr@qiagen.com