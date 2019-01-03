Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN (QGEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:02:34 pm
34.13 USD   -0.93%
2018QIAGEN NV : quaterly earnings release
2018QIAGEN NV : half-yearly earnings release
2018QIAGEN NV : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:10am CET

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Sharebuyback
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

03.01.2019 / 11:08
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from December 19, 2018 until and including December 28, 2018 amounts to 168,474 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume
acquired (EUR) (EUR)
19- December 33,421 29.7709 994,973.25
-2018
20- December 33,696 29.5286 994,995.71
-2018
21- December 33,696 29.5286 994,995.71
-2018
27- December 34,006 29.2592 994,988.36
-2018
28- December 33,655 29.5639 994,973.05
-2018
Total 168,474 29.5293 4,974,926.07

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19, 2018 until and including December 28, 2018 amounts to 168,474 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 03 January 2019

Managing Board

###
Contacts:

QIAGEN
Investor Relations John Gilardi
+49 2103 29 11711
e-mail:ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49 2103 29 11826
e-mail:pr@qiagen.com


03.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763153  03.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QIAGEN
11:10aQIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/02QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
2018QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
2018QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
2018QIAGEN : Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulat..
PU
2018QIAGEN : Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulat..
BU
2018QIAGEN : Development of new companion diagnostic to guide treatment in advanced ..
AQ
2018QIAGEN : and NeoGenomics collaborate to offer cancer patients Day-One access to ..
PU
2018QIAGEN : announces new collaboration to develop companion diagnostic to guide tr..
BU
2018QIAGEN : and NeoGenomics collaborate to offer cancer patients Day-One access to ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 512 M
EBIT 2018 394 M
Net income 2018 207 M
Debt 2018 762 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,10
P/E ratio 2019 30,67
EV / Sales 2018 5,72x
EV / Sales 2019 5,19x
Capitalization 7 878 M
Chart QIAGEN
Duration : Period :
Qiagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,4 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Manuel O. Mendez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN0.00%7 878
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 316
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC-1.60%22 867
LONZA GROUP0.00%19 131
INCYTE CORPORATION-0.05%13 526
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.0.00%9 277
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.