QIAGEN (QGEN)
End-of-day quote - 01/14
36.05 USD   -1.18%
2018QIAGEN NV : quaterly earnings release
2018QIAGEN NV : half-yearly earnings release
2018QIAGEN NV : quaterly earnings release
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

01/15/2019 | 05:20am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

15.01.2019 / 11:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from January 7, 2018 until and including January 11, 2019 amounts to 129,358 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume
acquired (EUR) (EUR)
07- January 26,073 30.6829 799,995.25
-2019
08- January 26,222 30.6606 803,982.25
-2019
09- January 25,832 31.1238 803,990.00
-2019
10- Janaury 25,748 31.2253 803,989.02
-2019
11- January 25,483 31.5497 803,981.01
-2019
Total 129,358 31.0451 4,015,937.54

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19, 2018 until and including January 11, 2019 amounts to 391,295 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 15 January 2019

Managing Board

###
Contacts:

QIAGEN
Investor Relations
John Gilardi
+49 2103 29 11711
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: pr@qiagen.com


15.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766183  15.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766183&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
