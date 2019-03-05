Log in
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

0
03/05/2019 | 06:10am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

05.03.2019 / 12:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from February 25, 2019 until and including March 1, 2019 amounts to 117,985 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume
acquired (EUR) (EUR)
25 February 2019 23,236 34.3855 798,981.48
26 February 2019 23,561 33.9561 800,039.67
27 February 2019 23,826 33.5756 799,972.25
28 February 2019 23,850 33.5436 800,014.86
01 March 2019 23,512 34.0246 799,986.40
Total 117,985 33.8941 3,998,994.65

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19, 2018 until and including March 1, 2019 amounts to 1,248,455 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 5 March 2019

Managing Board

###
Contacts:

QIAGEN
Investor Relations
John Gilardi
+49 2103 29 11711
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: pr@qiagen.com


05.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

783955  05.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=783955&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
