QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback

12.03.2019 / 10:29

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

In the context of this tranche the final shares have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) from March 4, 2019 until and including March 8, 2019 amounts to 115,695 shares. Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume acquired (EUR) (EUR) 04 March 2019 23,053 34.7023 799,992.12 05 March 2019 23,118 34.6047 799,991.45 06 March 2019 23,036 34.7270 799,971.17 07 March 2019 23,245 34.4153 799,983.65 08 March 2019 23,243 34.5043 801,983.44 Total 115,695 34.5903 4,001,921.84

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19, 2018 until and including March 8, 2019 amounts to 1,364,150 shares. The average purchase price per share was EUR 32.22 a total price of EUR 43,948,611.17 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB reference rate as of 18 December 2018 (EUR 1 = USD 1.1377) a USD amount of 50,000,334.93 was paid to buy back the shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

We will report on the execution of further tranches of the buy-back program in due course.

Venlo, 12 March 2019

Managing Board

