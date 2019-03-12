DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information
12.03.2019 / 10:29
Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation
596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated
EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting
With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to
Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article
2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate
beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share
repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.
In the context of this tranche the final shares have been bought back on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA)
from March 4, 2019 until and including March 8, 2019 amounts to 115,695
shares. Shares were bought back as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price
|Purchased Volume
|
|acquired
|(EUR)
|(EUR)
|04 March 2019
|23,053
|34.7023
|799,992.12
|05 March 2019
|23,118
|34.6047
|799,991.45
|06 March 2019
|23,036
|34.7270
|799,971.17
|07 March 2019
|23,245
|34.4153
|799,983.65
|08 March 2019
|23,243
|34.5043
|801,983.44
|Total
|115,695
|34.5903
|4,001,921.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN
N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/
share-buyback).
The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the
framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19,
2018 until and including March 8, 2019 amounts to 1,364,150 shares. The
average purchase price per share was EUR 32.22 a total price of EUR
43,948,611.17 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB
reference rate as of 18 December 2018 (EUR 1 = USD 1.1377) a USD amount of
50,000,334.93 was paid to buy back the shares.
The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial
institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.
We will report on the execution of further tranches of the buy-back program
in due course.
Venlo, 12 March 2019
Managing Board
###
Contacts:
QIAGEN
Investor Relations
John Gilardi
+49 2103 29 11711
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com
Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: pr@qiagen.com
