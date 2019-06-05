QIAGEN : and DiaSorin collaborate on novel QuantiFERON-based test with breakthrough potential for earlier detection of Lyme disease

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and DiaSorin (FTSE
MIB: DIA) today announced the expansion of their QuantiFERON
collaboration to develop an ultra-sensitive diagnostic test for Lyme
disease, which is expected to address a significant unmet medical need.
The companies plan multi-site clinical validations during the 2020 Lyme
disease season, with regulatory submissions expected at the end of the
same year in the United States and Europe. The QuantiFERON technology
comes in two components: the QuantiFERON sample collection component
with the proprietary assay stimulus/initiation and QuantiFERON read-out
component to measure the signal created by the stimulus. The QuantiFERON
read-out component of the assay will be run on DiaSorin’s widely used
LIAISON family of fully automated analyzers and both components will be
designed for use on these platforms.
Lyme disease, also called borreliosis, is an infection caused by the
Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium, which is transmitted to humans through
the bite of blacklegged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache,
fatigue and a skin rash called erythema migrans. Left untreated, the
Lyme infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system.
Lyme disease is most often contracted during the warmer months of the
year.
Approximately 30,000 confirmed cases of Lyme disease per year are
reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), but the CDC
notes that recent estimates suggest about 300,000 individuals may get
Lyme disease annually in the U.S. Meanwhile, the latest available ECDC
data in Europe showed approximately 35,000 confirmed cases in 2010, but
is considered to be significantly underestimated by many experts amid
expectations for a significant 100% increase in the spread of this
disease in Europe during the last decade.
The current diagnostic algorithm for Lyme diagnosis foresees the use of
IgG and IgM detection, produced via B cell immune response, in
association with Western Blot as a confirmative tool.
However, there is often a risk for a false negative result due to the
fact that patients often visit their doctor very early during the onset
of the disease given the appearance of visible signs of the tick bite or
the presence of the tick itself, but before the B cell response has not
been activated. T cell response, as measured through the QuantiFERON
technology, precedes B cell response and has the potential to provide
significantly better sensitivity and earlier detection of the infection.
