QIAGEN

(QGEN)

QIAGEN

(QGEN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QIAGEN : and McKesson Agree to Distribute QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution to Smaller Hospitals and Other Select Segments in the United States

06/19/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

Agreement adds commercial firepower for QIAGEN’s U.S. launch of the next generation platform for syndromic insights initially for respiratory conditions

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced an agreement for McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., an affiliate of McKesson Corporation , a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, to serve as the exclusive distributor of QIAGEN’s QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing solution in the “acute” market segment of U.S. hospitals with 200 beds or less and in other select segments. The agreement also makes McKesson a non-exclusive distributor for future expansion of QIAstat-Dx into the non-acute retail clinics located in U.S. retail pharmacies.

The distribution relationship complements QIAGEN’s sales and marketing focus on the rapidly growing syndromic market in the larger hospitals and clinical laboratories setting, which QIAGEN has been serving with innovative and differentiated solutions for almost two decades. At the same time, the use of syndromic testing is expanding into smaller hospitals, physician offices and retail pharmacy-operated clinics.

The smaller-hospital segment alone is rapidly growing and currently includes one-third of the estimated 6,000 hospitals in the United States. It represents approximately 10% of the current U.S. market for syndromic testing, which is estimated at $650 million annually. U.S. hospitals in the acute market are estimated to run approximately 750 respiratory tests per year on average. QIAGEN estimates the total addressable market for respiratory and related syndromic testing in the acute segment at about 1.5 million tests per year in the United States.

The agreement with McKesson comes after the QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration along with the multiplex QIAstat-Dx® Respiratory Panel for simultaneous qualitative detection and identification of multiple respiratory viral and bacterial pathogens. This comprehensive respiratory panel detects more than 20 pathogens and is the first test in a deep and broad pipeline of assays planned for QIAstat-Dx in the U.S. that includes the addition of a comprehensive gastrointestinal panel later in 2019.

Please find the full press release here.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 580 M
EBIT 2019 413 M
Net income 2019 234 M
Debt 2019 744 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,64
P/E ratio 2020 33,32
EV / Sales 2019 6,16x
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
Capitalization 8 984 M
Chart QIAGEN
Duration : Period :
Qiagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Manuel O. Mendez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN15.07%8 762
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.76%26 223
LONZA GROUP31.53%24 012
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 953
INCYTE CORPORATION28.70%17 061
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION77.35%13 037
