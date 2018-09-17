QIAGEN : and NeuMoDx Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Next-Generation Systems for Fully Integrated Molecular Diagnostic Testing

QIAGEN to launch two Sample to Insight systems in Europe and other markets, NeuMoDx to commercialize in the U.S. / Initial assay menu for infectious diseases and LDTs

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to commercialize two new fully integrated systems for automation of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. These next-generation systems are specifically designed to help clinical molecular diagnostic laboratories process increasing test volumes and deliver more rapid insights on a broad range of diseases.

Under the agreement, QIAGEN will initially distribute the NeuMoDx™ 288 (high-throughput version) and NeuMoDx™ 96 (mid-throughput version) in Europe and other major markets worldwide outside of the United States. NeuMoDx will cover the United States directly. Additionally, the companies are collaborating to implement certain QIAGEN chemistries on the NeuMoDx systems. The two companies have also entered into a merger agreement under which QIAGEN can acquire all NeuMoDx shares not currently owned by QIAGEN at a predetermined price of approximately $234 million (QIAGEN currently owns about 19.9% of NeuMoDx), subject to the achievement of certain regulatory and operational milestones.

QIAGEN intends to begin commercialization of the NeuMoDx systems at the European Society of Clinical Virology (ESCV) congress (September 23-26 in Athens, Greece) with an initial assay menu based on the first two CE-IVD marked assays for Group B Streptococcus (GBS) and Chlamydia trachomatis/Neisseria gonorrhoeae (CT/NG) infections. The NeuMoDx systems offer a growing menu of relevant in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests and the ability to process both commercial and laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) in the most flexible and efficient manner. LDTs, which account for an important number of test requests and volumes, are IVD tests designed by clinical labs for their own use.

