QIAGEN : and NeuMoDx Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Next-Generation Systems for Fully Integrated Molecular Diagnostic Testing

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and NeuMoDx
Molecular, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to commercialize
two new fully integrated systems for automation of PCR (polymerase chain
reaction) testing. These next-generation systems are specifically
designed to help clinical molecular diagnostic laboratories process
increasing test volumes and deliver more rapid insights on a broad range
of diseases.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180916005014/en/
NeuMoDx 288 (Photo: Business Wire)
Under the agreement, QIAGEN will initially distribute the NeuMoDx™ 288
(high-throughput version) and NeuMoDx™ 96 (mid-throughput version) in
Europe and other major markets worldwide outside of the United States.
NeuMoDx will cover the United States directly. Additionally, the
companies are collaborating to implement certain QIAGEN chemistries on
the NeuMoDx systems. The two companies have also entered into a merger
agreement under which QIAGEN can acquire all NeuMoDx shares not
currently owned by QIAGEN at a predetermined price of approximately $234
million (QIAGEN currently owns about 19.9% of NeuMoDx), subject to the
achievement of certain regulatory and operational milestones.
QIAGEN intends to begin commercialization of the NeuMoDx systems at the
European Society of Clinical Virology (ESCV) congress (September 23-26
in Athens, Greece) with an initial assay menu based on the first two
CE-IVD marked assays for Group B Streptococcus (GBS) and Chlamydia
trachomatis/Neisseria gonorrhoeae (CT/NG) infections. The NeuMoDx
systems offer a growing menu of relevant in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests
and the ability to process both commercial and laboratory-developed
tests (LDTs) in the most flexible and efficient manner. LDTs, which
account for an important number of test requests and volumes, are IVD
tests designed by clinical labs for their own use.
Please find the full press release here
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180916005014/en/