QIAGEN : launches first FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PIK3CA biomarkers to enhance precision medicine in breast cancer

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the
immediate launch of its therascreen® PIK3CA RGQ
PCR Kit (therascreen PIK3CA Kit) after it received U.S.
regulatory approval as a companion diagnostic to aid in identifying
breast cancer patients eligible for treatment with PIQRAY (alpelisib), a
newly approved therapy developed and marketed by Novartis.
The therascreen PIK3CA Kit is the first companion diagnostic
assay to obtain premarket approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for use in any cancer indication for detection of
activating mutations in the PIK3CA gene. It is also the first FDA
approved assay for guiding treatment decisions in breast cancer using
plasma specimens as a liquid biopsy. The assay detects 11 PIK3CA
mutations, which are estimated to be present in approximately 40% of
hormone receptor-positive (HR+) advanced or metastatic breast cancer
patients. The real-time qualitative PCR kit is processed on QIAGEN’s
Rotor-Gene Q MDx, a member of the modular QIAsymphony family of
automation solutions. The test leverages QIAGEN’s worldwide co-exclusive
license from Johns Hopkins University for PCR-based companion
diagnostics based on mutations in the PIK3CA gene.
QIAGEN’s therascreen PIK3CA Kit was co-developed in collaboration
with Novartis and co-approved with PIQRAY (alpelisib) by the FDA. The
Novartis drug is indicated in combination with fulvestrant for the
treatment of postmenopausal women and men ,with hormone receptor
(HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative,
PIK3CA-mutated, advanced or metastatic breast cancer as detected by an
FDA-approved test following progression on or after an endocrine-based
regimen. Further detail about the Kit is available at www.qiagen.com/PIK3CA.
Please find the full press release here
###
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005430/en/