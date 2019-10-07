Qiagen : Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (2)

Venlo, The Netherlands, October 7, 2019 -QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announces that Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer, has notified the Company that he has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board. He will remain with QIAGEN as Advisor to the Supervisory Board and transition into this role in the coming weeks. The Supervisory Board will now start a search for a permanent CEO. In the meantime, Thierry Bernard, Senior Vice President, Head of Molecular Diagnostics Business Area, willnowact as interim CEO and work in tandem with Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

