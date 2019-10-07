Qiagen : Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (3)

Log in
QIAGEN

(QGEN)
Qiagen : Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

10/07/2019

Venlo, The Netherlands, October 07, 2019 -QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announces preliminary sales results for the third quarter of 2019 fall short of expectations.

For the third quarter of 2019, QIAGEN currently expects preliminary total net sales growth of about 3% at constant exchange rates (CER) compared to the outlook for about 4-5% CER growth, and mainly due to significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. Total sales growth was about 6% CER excluding China sales. QIAGEN anticipates adjusted EPS within its outlook for approximately $0.35-0.36 CER.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

ISIN: NL0012169213

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard)

Contacts

John Gilardi

Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11711 and +1 240 686 2222

john.gilardi@qiagen.com


Disclaimer

Qiagen NV published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 20:21:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 551 M
EBIT 2019 424 M
Net income 2019 196 M
Debt 2019 823 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,25x
EV / Sales2020 4,70x
Capitalization 7 326 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manuel O. Méndez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN-6.10%7 467
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.28.52%29 263
LONZA GROUP28.58%25 107
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 473
INCYTE CORPORATION17.74%15 964
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.48.82%14 512
