Qiagen : Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (3)

Venlo, The Netherlands, October 07, 2019 -QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announces preliminary sales results for the third quarter of 2019 fall short of expectations.

For the third quarter of 2019, QIAGEN currently expects preliminary total net sales growth of about 3% at constant exchange rates (CER) compared to the outlook for about 4-5% CER growth, and mainly due to significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. Total sales growth was about 6% CER excluding China sales. QIAGEN anticipates adjusted EPS within its outlook for approximately $0.35-0.36 CER.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

ISIN: NL0012169213

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard)

Contacts

John Gilardi

Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11711 and +1 240 686 2222

john.gilardi@qiagen.com