QIAGEN

(QGEN)
Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/23/2019 | 06:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: QIAGEN N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.09.2019 / 12:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: September 30, 2019 English: https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/other-reports


23.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

877261  23.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 554 M
EBIT 2019 426 M
Net income 2019 200 M
Debt 2019 822 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,3x
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,44x
EV / Sales2020 4,85x
Capitalization 7 625 M
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 39,17  $
Last Close Price 33,67  $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Manuel O. Mendez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN-2.26%7 625
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.94%30 481
LONZA GROUP35.77%25 846
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 845
INCYTE CORPORATION27.71%17 466
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION64.77%13 463
