Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN

(QGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qiagen : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against QIAGEN N.V. – QGEN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 11:01am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) resulting from allegations that Qiagen may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 7, 2019, Qiagen announced that its third quarter results would come in far below previous estimates and its long-time CEO, Peer M. Schatz, who served Qiagen for 27-years, would resign as CEO and Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

Qiagen also announced a restructuring to shift more operations to Poland and the Philippines. Finally, to free up more resources, the Company announced a long-term deal with Illumina, Inc., ending development of its own next-gen genome sequencing machines.

On this news, Qiagen’s stock price fell over 20% and closed at $25.41 on October 8, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Qiagen investors. If you purchased shares of Qiagen please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1694.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QIAGEN
11:01aQIAGEN : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities C..
BU
11/06QIAGEN : Launches Novel NGS Workflow for Simultaneous DNA and RNA Analysis for U..
BU
11/05QIAGEN : Expands Portfolio of Immuno-Oncology Assets for Future Companion Diagno..
BU
11/05QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/31QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/30QIAGEN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30QIAGEN : Reports Full Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019
BU
10/29QIAGEN : 's QuantiFERON®-TB Gold Plus Test Added to the Global Drug Facility Cat..
BU
10/22QIAGEN (QGEN) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into QIAGEN N.V.; In..
PR
10/21QIAGEN : to Report Results for Q3 and First Nine Months Of 2019
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 521 M
EBIT 2019 418 M
Net income 2019 -8,82 M
Debt 2019 868 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2 368x
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,19x
EV / Sales2020 4,78x
Capitalization 7 021 M
Chart QIAGEN
Duration : Period :
Qiagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,00  $
Last Close Price 31,00  $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN-8.24%7 021
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.18.44%26 785
LONZA GROUP35.18%25 888
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 663
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.91.21%18 520
INCYTE CORPORATION30.15%18 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group