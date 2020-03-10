Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen N.V.    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Qiagen N.V. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Qiagen N.V. (“Qiagen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QGEN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Qiagen disclosed on October 7, 2019, that its quarterly results would be far below estimates and also announced the immediate resignation of Chairman and CEO Peer M. Schatz after 27 years with the Company. Qiagen added it is planning a restructuring initiative to move more operations to Poland and the Philippines and halting the development of its next-gen genome sequencing machine. Based on this news, shares of Qiagen fell by 20% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QIAGEN N.V.
01:53pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/09Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of QIAGEN N.V. - QGEN
PR
03/06QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/06QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/05QIAGEN N : Moore Kuehn Encourages Investors of TIVO, MEET, QGEN, and GCAP to Con..
PR
03/04WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
03/04THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Diagnostic Firms Set A Deal to Combine
DJ
03/03Health Care Down, But Losses Limited by Defensive Demand -- Health Care Round..
DJ
03/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/03Another foul day on Wall Street after surprise Fed rate cut
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 575 M
EBIT 2020 445 M
Net income 2020 234 M
Debt 2020 899 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
EV / Sales2020 6,55x
EV / Sales2021 5,98x
Capitalization 9 413 M
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,58  $
Last Close Price 41,33  $
Spread / Highest target 6,46%
Spread / Average Target -9,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.22.28%9 413
LONZA GROUP3.96%29 380
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-19.75%23 909
CELLTRION, INC.-0.57%19 391
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-6.41%18 384
INCYTE CORPORATION-12.92%15 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group