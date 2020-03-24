Log in
QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/24/2020 | 05:20pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2020 / 22:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Sackers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 77,379 QIAGEN Stock Options (NL0012169213) by the means of 'cashless exercise' (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.) Expiration date of underlying Stock Options: February 26 and 28, 2021.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.0426 USD 795725.92 USD
22.2462 USD 880148.66 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.6580 USD 1675874.5800 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58291  24.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 576 M
EBIT 2020 444 M
Net income 2020 232 M
Debt 2020 925 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 37,1x
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,09x
EV / Sales2021 5,58x
Capitalization 8 673 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,13  $
Last Close Price 38,10  $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
