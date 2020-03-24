QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.03.2020 / 22:15

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Roland Last name(s): Sackers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 77,379 QIAGEN Stock Options (NL0012169213) by the means of 'cashless exercise' (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.) Expiration date of underlying Stock Options: February 26 and 28, 2021. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.0426 USD 795725.92 USD 22.2462 USD 880148.66 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.6580 USD 1675874.5800 USD

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

