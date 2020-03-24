QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/24/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.03.2020 / 22:15
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Roland
Last name(s):
Sackers
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.
b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Derivative
ISIN:
NL0012169213
b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 77,379 QIAGEN Stock Options (NL0012169213) by the means of 'cashless exercise' (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.) Expiration date of underlying Stock Options: February 26 and 28, 2021.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
21.0426 USD
795725.92 USD
22.2462 USD
880148.66 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
21.6580 USD
1675874.5800 USD
e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-20; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
