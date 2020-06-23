QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN provides information on potential capital gain from its minority investment in ArcherDX

DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Payout/Agreement

QIAGEN provides information on potential capital gain from its minority investment in ArcherDX

Venlo, the Netherlands, June 23, 2020 - QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that according to the intended business combination between Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) and ArcherDX, QIAGEN could realize a significant pre-tax capital gain from its minority investment in ArcherDX, a U.S.-based genomics analysis company involved in precision oncology.

As of June 23, 2020, QIAGEN held an equity stake on a fully diluted basis in Archer DX of approximately 8%. The current book value of QIAGEN's shareholding in ArcherDX is $20 million. Under the terms of the combination agreement as disclosed publicly, Invitae will acquire ArcherDX for upfront consideration consisting of 30 million shares of Invitae common stock and $325 million in cash, plus up to an additional 27 million shares of Invitae common stock payable in connection with the achievement of certain milestones. The consideration is subject to customary purchase-price adjustments.

Based on the closing share price of Invitae on the New York Stock Exchange of $27.05 on June 22, 2020, and assuming a full payout of the contingent consideration and further preliminary information taken into account, QIAGEN estimates that its pre-tax capital gain could be approximately $120 million.

QIAGEN has held the investment in ArcherDX since 2015, when it acquired the enzymes solutions unit of Enzymatics, a U.S.-based supplier of enzymes used in next-generation sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies.

