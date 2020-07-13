DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Forecast/Quarter Results

QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN provides outlook for third quarter and full-year 2020 as well as expectations for 2021



13-Jul-2020 / 14:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

QIAGEN provides outlook for third quarter and full-year 2020 as well as

expectations for 2021

Venlo, The Netherlands, July 13, 2020 - QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces its outlook for third quarter and full-year 2020 for net sales and adjusted earnings per share as well as expectations for 2021.

For the third quarter of 2020, QIAGEN expects net sales growth of approximately 16-21% at constant exchange rates (CER) compared to $383 million in the same period of 2019, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow approximately 45-60% CER to about $0.52-0.58 CER from $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. This outlook is based on expectations for a continuation of trends from the first half of 2020 into the third and fourth quarters of the year. Sustained elevated demand for coronavirus test products is expected to more than offset weaker year-over-year sales trends in other areas of the portfolio, which are being adversely impacted by quarantines and lockdown actions in countries around the world.

For full-year 2020, QIAGEN expects net sales growth of approximately 15-18% CER from the 2019 level of $1.53 billion and adjusted EPS growth of at least 40% CER to at least $2.00 CER from $1.43 per share in 2019. The outlook for adjusted EPS does not include any potential capital gain that could result from the expected divestiture of its minority investment in ArcherDX.

In terms of business trend perspectives for 2021, QIAGEN currently assumes that the first SARS-CoV-2 vaccine would become progressively available on a large scale during the year, but that coronavirus testing products will be required for a longer-term period before demand starts to recede. QIAGEN also expects to see recovery trends continuing in other areas of the portfolio during the course of 2021. Based on these assumptions, QIAGEN currently expects a continuation of net sales growth at a double-digit CER pace for 2021 compared to full-year 2020 results, and for adjusted EPS growth of at least 18% CER from the results in 2020.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

ISIN: NL0012169213

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)

Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:

Corporate Communications

John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; john.gilardi@qiagen.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, launches, regulatory submissions, collaborations, markets, strategy, taxes or operating results, including without limitation its expected net sales, net sales of particular products (including anticipated sales of its QFT-Plus test for latent TB, its portfolio of next generation sequencing solutions and QIAstat-Dx), net sales in particular geographies, adjusted net sales, adjusted diluted earnings per share results, the expected continuation of trends from the second quarter and first half of 2020, product launches (including anticipated launches of next generation sequencing solutions, the QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing platform, a gastrointestinal panel in the U.S., and a CE-IVD marked panel for meningitis), placements of QIAsymphony modular PCR instruments, improvements in operating and financial leverage, currency movements against the U.S. dollar, plans for investment in its portfolio and share repurchase commitments, plans to shift its Global Operations organization to a regional manufacturing structure, our ability to grow adjusted earnings per share at a greater rate than sales, our ability to improve operating efficiencies and maintain disciplined capital allocation, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics); variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes; the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including the announced acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).