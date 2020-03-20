QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 18, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 13 march 2020

Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Contract for difference 5.464.539,00 5.319.739,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In Cash Ordinary share 16.378.104,00 18.489.756,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Ordinary share 1.464.360,00 1.464.360,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 10,10 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 7,10 % 3,00 % Voting rights 10,95 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8,01 % 2,94 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=86322