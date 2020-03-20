Log in
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/20/2020

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.03.2020 / 22:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 18, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 13 march 2020
Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Contract for difference 5.464.539,00 5.319.739,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In Cash
Ordinary share 16.378.104,00 18.489.756,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.  
Ordinary share 1.464.360,00 1.464.360,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 10,10 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 7,10 % 3,00 %
Voting rights 10,95 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8,01 % 2,94 %
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=86322


20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1000287  20.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1000287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 576 M
EBIT 2020 444 M
Net income 2020 232 M
Debt 2020 925 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,08x
EV / Sales2021 5,57x
Capitalization 8 657 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.12.51%8 657
LONZA GROUP-1.87%26 147
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-41.35%17 473
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-12.47%17 228
CELLTRION, INC.-14.37%14 916
INCYTE CORPORATION-23.39%14 418
