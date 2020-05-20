|
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05/20/2020 | 04:10pm EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
20.05.2020 / 22:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 20, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 18 may 2020
Person obliged to notify: Norges Bank
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|6.949.556,00
|6.949.486,50
|Real
|Real
|Directly
|
|Contract for difference
|118.656,00
|118.656,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Directly
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|847.558,00
|847.549,52
|Potential
|Potential
|Directly
|Physical Delivery
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|3,43 %
|3,01 %
|0,42 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|Voting rights
|3,43 %
|3,01 %
|0,42 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=91166
20.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|
|Hulsterweg 82
|
|5912 PL Venlo
|
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1051655 20.05.2020
© EQS 2020
|
