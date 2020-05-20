Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen N.V.    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.05.2020 / 22:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 20, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 18 may 2020
Person obliged to notify: Norges Bank
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 6.949.556,00 6.949.486,50 Real Real Directly  
Contract for difference 118.656,00 118.656,00 Potential Potential Directly In cash
Ordinary share 847.558,00 847.549,52 Potential Potential Directly Physical Delivery
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 3,43 % 3,01 % 0,42 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
Voting rights 3,43 % 3,01 % 0,42 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=91166


20.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1051655  20.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1051655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QIAGEN N.V.
04:10pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/19THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Publishes Offer Document for Voluntary Tender Offer f..
AQ
05/18QIAGEN N : Announces Publication of Reasoned Position Statement for Proposed Acq..
BU
05/17Coronavirus Vaccine Frontrunners Emerge, Rollouts Weighed
DJ
05/08QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/06QIAGEN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06QIAGEN N : Reports Full Results for First Quarter of 2020
BU
05/06QIAGEN NV : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
05/05QIAGEN N : Expects Higher Results for Q2 2020 Based on Trends to Date and Suspen..
BU
05/05QIAGEN N.V. : QIAGEN expects higher results for Q2 2020 based on trends to date ..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 689 M
EBIT 2020 526 M
Net income 2020 253 M
Debt 2020 912 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,25x
EV / Sales2021 6,01x
Capitalization 9 643 M
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,75 $
Last Close Price 42,25 $
Spread / Highest target 1,78%
Spread / Average Target -5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.25.00%9 643
LONZA GROUP32.39%35 729
MODERNA, INC.266.41%27 867
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.55%27 205
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.83%26 899
CELLTRION, INC.17.68%23 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group