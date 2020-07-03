QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 2, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 26 June 2020

Person obliged to notify: Bank of America Corporation

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 26.492,00 26.491,74 Real Real Indirectly - Bank of America NA Physical Delivery Ordinary share 132.755,00 132.753,67 Real Real Indirectly - MANAGED ACCOUNT ADVISORS, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 6.197,00 6.196,94 Real Real Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.328,00 3.327,97 Real Real Indirectly - U.S TRUST CO OF DELAWARE Physical Delivery Swap 145.559,00 145.559,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc. In Cash Ordinary share 15.360,00 15.359,85 Real Real Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc. Physical Delivery Swap 292.864,00 292.864,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Bank of America NA In Cash

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,27% 0,00% 0,00% 0,08% 0,19% Voting rights 0,27% 0,00% 0,00% 0,08% 0,19%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above.

The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=94339