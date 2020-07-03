Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen N.V.    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2020 / 22:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 2, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 26 June 2020
Person obliged to notify: Bank of America Corporation
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 26.492,00 26.491,74 Real Real Indirectly - Bank of America NA Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 132.755,00 132.753,67 Real Real Indirectly - MANAGED ACCOUNT ADVISORS, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 6.197,00 6.196,94 Real Real Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 3.328,00 3.327,97 Real Real Indirectly - U.S TRUST CO OF DELAWARE Physical Delivery
Swap 145.559,00 145.559,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc. In Cash
Ordinary share 15.360,00 15.359,85 Real Real Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc. Physical Delivery
Swap 292.864,00 292.864,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Bank of America NA In Cash
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 0,27% 0,00% 0,00% 0,08% 0,19%
Voting rights 0,27% 0,00% 0,00% 0,08% 0,19%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above.
The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=94339


03.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1084599  03.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QIAGEN N.V.
04:05pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/02Elizabeth Tallett Joins Moderna's Board of Directors
AQ
06/30QIAGEN N : shareholders approve all agenda items related to acquisition by Therm..
PU
06/24QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/23QIAGEN N : provides information on potential capital gain from its minority inve..
PU
06/23QIAGEN N.V. : QIAGEN provides information on potential capital gain from its min..
EQ
06/23QIAGEN NV : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/22QIAGEN N : Announces Plans to Release Preliminary Q2 2020 Results
BU
06/19QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/15QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 681 M - -
Net income 2020 267 M - -
Net Debt 2020 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 712 M 9 712 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,58 $
Last Close Price 42,51 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.25.77%9 712
LONZA GROUP43.60%39 860
CELLTRION, INC.70.99%34 397
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.47.93%29 259
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.41%27 025
INCYTE CORPORATION17.56%23 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group