QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 17, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 14 July 2020

Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Swap 485.843,00 485.843,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash Warrant 4,00 4,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash Call Option 1.000,00 100.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical Delivery Ordinary share 10.324.974,00 10.324.974,00 Real Real Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 4,73% 0,00% 0,00% 4,47% 0,25% Voting rights 4,73% 0,00% 0,00% 4,47% 0,25%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=95912



*********************************************************************************************************





The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 17, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 15 July 2020

Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Swap 485.843,00 485.843,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash Warrant 4,00 4,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash Call Option 1.000,00 100.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical Delivery Ordinary share 12.338.733,00 12.338.733,00 Real Real Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 5,60% 0,00% 0,00% 5,35% 0,25% Voting rights 5,60% 0,00% 0,00% 5,35% 0,25%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=95967